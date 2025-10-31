NDA promises 1 crore govt jobs, 1 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in Bihar manifesto

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday (October 31) officially unveiled its manifesto ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, outlining a range of ambitious promises focused on youth employment, women’s empowerment, and welfare for backward communities.

Released in Patna in the presence of senior alliance leaders, the manifesto pledges the creation of over one crore government jobs across Bihar, along with the establishment of a “mega skills centre” in every district to promote youth upskilling. The alliance also promises to facilitate overseas employment opportunities for trained youth.



For women, the NDA has announced financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh and the launch of an ambitious initiative to create one crore “Lakhpati Didis”, women earning at least ₹1 lakh annually. In addition, a new “Mission Crorepati” will be introduced to help women achieve higher income levels, with the goal of producing women entrepreneurs earning ₹1 crore or more.

To uplift the extremely backward classes (EBCs), the manifesto assures financial aid of up to ₹10 lakh and the formation of a dedicated committee to design new welfare schemes tailored to their needs.

Among its key promises to farmers, the NDA has committed to providing a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), a long-standing demand from the agricultural community.