JD(U) releases second list of 44 candidates, completes Bihar poll lineup

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Thursday (October 16) announced its second list of 44 candidates for the Assembly polls, with several ministers like Sheila Mandal, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Leshi Singh, Jayant Raj and Mohd Zama Khan featuring among the nominees.



The party also fielded turncoats Chetan Anand from Nabinagar and Vibha Devi from Nawad. Both were earlier associated with the RJD. Besides, the JD(U) nominated Kaladhar Mandal from the Rupauli seat.

The JD(U), an alliance partner of the NDA in Bihar, has now released the list of all 101 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Alliance unity under strain

The party on Wednesday released its first list of 57 candidates, featuring nominees for four constituencies demanded by Chirag Paswan, signalling the party’s clear intent to contest those seats and further deepening the seat-sharing dispute.

In its first list, the ruling announced candidates for Sonbarsa, Morwa, Ekma, and Rajgir, a move that could upset Paswan who has also sought key constituencies.

Rajgir, situated in Nalanda district, Nitish Kumar’s home turf, has emerged as a major flashpoint in the ongoing tussle. The JDU holds considerable influence over five of the district’s seven seats.

Balancing caste equations

The caste composition of the final candidate list includes 37 OBC candidates, 22 EBC, 22 from the General category, 15 SC candidates, and 1 ST candidate. In addition, the party has fielded 4 Muslim candidates.



While the BJP has released two more candidates' lists, taking the party's total tally to 101, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also announced its first list of 14 candidates.

Elections to the 243-member assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.



(With agency inputs)