Cong starts announcing candidates for Bihar polls before finalising seat-sharing deal

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday night started announcing its candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections even before finalising the seat-sharing arrangement with its Mahagathbandhan allies.

According to the announcement being made by the X handle of the party's Bihar unit, its state president Rajesh Ram is contesting from the Kutumba assembly constituency.

The party started announcing the names of candidates on X without releasing an official list of nominees. Along with the announcements, it posted photos of nominees being handed over party nomination certificates.

The Congress leadership is in talks with its alliance partners, including the RJD, but the seat-sharing arrangement has neither been finalised nor announced.

The development comes as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from Raghopur assembly seat on Wednesday. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polls is October 17, while that for the second phase is October 20.

Rajesh Ram thanked the Congress leadership for fielding him from the Kutumba seat. The Bihar Congress congratulated Ram and others for their nomination.

According to the announcements, Shashi Shekhar Singh will contest the election from the Wazjirganj seat. Kaushlendra Kumar, alias Chhote Mukhiya, will be the INDIA bloc candidate from the Nalanda seat.

From the Barbeegha seat, the party fielded Trishuldhari Singh and Pratima Das from the Rajapakad seat. Shashi Bhushan Rai, alias Gappu Rai, has been fielded by the Congress from the Govindganj seat, while Vijendra Chaudhary will contest the Muzaffarpur seat.

Om Parkash Garg will contest the Gopalganj seat, and Jitendra Singh from the Amarpur assembly seat. Amita Bhushan has been fielded by the Congress from the Begusarai seat, while Lallan Kumar will contest the Sultanganj seat.

In the Rosda assembly constituency, the Congress has fielded B K Ravi as INDIA block candidate.

Bihar Youth Congress state president Prakash Garib Das will contest the Bachhwada seat, while Anand Shekhar Singh will be the Congress candidate from the Aurangabad assembly seat.

Bihar assembly polls are slated in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI

