BJP releases third list, names candidates for all its 101 seats in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The BJP announced its candidates for all 101 seats which the party got after the seat-sharing arrangement in the NDA, with the party on Wednesday evening releasing the third list of 18 nominees for the upcoming Bihar polls.

Earlier in the day, the party released the second list of its 12 candidates for the assembly polls, fielding singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar.

On Tuesday, it released the first list of 71 candidates for the elections, fielding Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively, and six state ministers.

According to the third list, Bina Devi will contest from Kochadhaman seat and Sangeeta Kumari from Mohania, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The party has fielded Sanjay Pandey from Narkatiaganj seat, Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur, and Bharat Bind from Bhabua.

Murari Paswan will join the fray from Pirpainti, an SC seat, while Ashok Kumar Singh will contest from Ramgarh assembly constituency, according to the third list.

With this, the BJP has announced its candidates for all 101 seats of its share in the NDA.

BJP's Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan had announced on Sunday that the BJP and the JD(U) will each contest on 101 seats in the assembly elections, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)