Delhi polls: SP, TMC slam Congress for opposing INDIA Bloc ally AAP

Fissures in the INDIA alliance widened further after the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) implicitly criticised the Congress for opposing the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"The SP... Congress... AAP. All of us want to win in Delhi. We want this alliance to continue... the AAP is in a strong position in Delhi... but it has become AAP vs Congress in Delhi," Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav said.

“It is my suggestion the INDIA bloc should support the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

Akhilesh’s reasoning

Akhilesh Yadav pointed out that when INDIA bloc was formed, it was decided the alliance would support local or regional parties where they stand a better chance of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"AAP is strong in Delhi... That is why the Samajwadi Party has given its support,” he added. "Our aim is the BJP should be defeated," he asserted.

Trinamool backs AAP

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee said: "When INDIA bloc was formed, we decided that wherever regional parties are strong, (we will) let them take the fight to the BJP."

“For example, DMK in Tamil Nadu and JMM in Jharkhand. So, in Delhi, who do you think can beat BJP? It is AAP," Banerjee pointed out.

The Shiv Sena too had come out in support of the AAP earlier.

Battle for Delhi

The AAP and the Congress are contesting the Assembly election in Delhi separately. The Congress has launched vicious attacks on AAP, including its leader Kejriwal.

The Congress failed to win any of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi in 2015 and 2020 when the AAP swept 67 and 62 seats respectively. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2018.

Delhi will vote on February 5. The counting of votes will take place three days later.