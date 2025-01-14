Delhi polls will expose 'jugalbandi' between Congress and BJP, says Kejriwal

Even as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pushes hard to come to power for a third consecutive term in the capital, party leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the its former ally, the Congress of partnering with the BJP in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

According to Kejriwal, the assembly elections in Delhi will probably expose the "jugalbandi" between the BJP and the Congress Party, Kejriwal said on January 14, alleging a long-time partnership between the ruling party and the main Opposition.

The Congress and AAP had allied to fight the BJP in the national elections under the INDIA bloc. However, they could not join forces for the Delhi polls which has raised questions about the future of the INDIA alliance.

Fight to save country

Earlier, reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's barbs at AAP, Kejriwal had posted, "Rahul Gandhi has abused me, but I will not comment on his remarks.” While Rahul’s fight is to save the Congress, his fight is to save the country, alleged Kejriwal.

Responding to Kejriwal's remarks, senior BJP leader and the party's IT head Amit Malviya told him to “worry about the country later and to first save the New Delhi seat.

BJP responds to jibe against Rahul

Kejriwal represents the New Delhi constituency in the Assembly. The AAP leader immediately responded writing, "Great. I wrote one line about Rahul Gandhi and the response comes from BJP.”

Also, he added that this shows how troubled the BJP is. “This Delhi election will probably reveal the years-long partnership between the Congress and the BJP," he pointed out.

New Delhi, which goes to the polls on February 5, is witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling AAP, the Opposition BJP and the Congress. The AAP and the Congress are now engaged in exchanging caustic barbs in this key contest for the capital.

Delhi is no Paris

At a rally in Seelampur on Janaury 13, the Leader of the Opposition Rahul attacked the former chief minister Kejriwal pointing out that Kejriwal had promised to clean Delhi, remove corruption, and turn the national capital into Paris.

“What happened? one cannot move around due to pollution, and inflation is rising," Rahul asserted. Further, he questioned Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of removing corruption. “Has he removed corruption? Pollution, corruption and inflation are rising in Delhi," he said.

Rahul further added that Ihe AAP was silent on the issue of caste census and he promised that the Congress will conduct a survey if they formed the government in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the BJP is pushing hard to oust AAP and turn the tide in its favour. The Congress, however, which ruled the national capital till 2013, has not won any seats in the last two Delhi elections.