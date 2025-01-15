Delhi polls: 'It's a Catch-22 situation for Congress'

Delhi, a city long dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under Arvind Kejriwal, faces a crucial Assembly election. Over the past decade, AAP’s promises of transforming Delhi into a ‘shining’ global capital have drawn both applause and criticism. Meanwhile, the BJP, with its steady voter base, has struggled to convert popularity into seats. Enter Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, aiming to reclaim lost ground and challenge both incumbents.



In this episode of Capital Beat, veteran journalist Anand Sahai and senior editor TK Rajalakshmi joined host Neelu Vyas to discuss the Congress party’s strategic approach to the Delhi Assembly elections. With Rahul Gandhi leading the charge, the Congress is making its presence felt after years of political dormancy in Delhi. The panelists examined Rahul's critique of governance under Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP’s Modi-led central administration while speculating on Congress’s chances of revival in the capital.

Rahul Gandhi’s tactical attack

The Congress’s rally in Delhi set the tone for its campaign with Rahul Gandhi launching a scathing attack on both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Highlighting “glaring gaps” between AAP’s promises and the reality on the ground, Rahul showcased broken roads, open drains, and poor sanitation in Rithala. “This is Kejriwal’s ‘shining Delhi’ after ten years of promises,” he said, contrasting it with Sheila Dixit’s development-driven tenure.

Panelist Anand Sahai noted that while Kejriwal’s previous election victories were landslides, the AAP faces growing anti-incumbency. “The economic mess and stagnant infrastructure in core areas have disappointed voters who traditionally support both Kejriwal and Modi,” Sahai remarked.

The challenge of divided votes

Rahul Gandhi’s emphasis on exposing governance failures is a departure from corruption-centric critiques often used by BJP. Sahai highlighted that both AAP and BJP draw from overlapping voter bases, adding, “For Lok Sabha, they vote Modi; for Assembly, they vote Kejriwal.” Congress’s strategy appears to position itself as the third option to counter this dual allegiance.

TK Rajalakshmi observed the complexities of the India Bloc alliance, noting its impact on Congress’s approach. “While Congress contests to revive its legacy, the lack of coordination with AAP could split opposition votes, inadvertently benefiting BJP,” she said. This “shadow boxing” between alliance members may undermine their shared goal of unseating the BJP, she said.

Ideological clarity or posturing?

Pushparaj Deshpande, Congress spokesperson and author of Bharat Jodo Yatra, highlighted the party’s evolving ideological stance. He emphasized Rahul's focus on governance issues, contrasting AAP’s “maximum symbolism, minimum substance” approach. “AAP’s subsidies mask deeper systemic issues. Delhi’s progress stagnated after Sheila Dixit’s tenure,” he argued.

Deshpande also criticized AAP’s ideological contradictions, labeling it “BJP minus Modi.” He underscored the importance of aligning with constitutional values, asserting that Rahul's efforts represent “a genesis for a new political tone.”

Congress’s path forward

While the Congress’s Delhi campaign shows renewed vigour, challenges remain. Rajalakshmi emphasized the need for collaborative strategies within the India bloc to avoid vote fragmentation. “Minority voters prioritize serious challengers; Congress must present itself as a viable alternative,” she said.

Sahai highlighted Congress’s organizational weaknesses in Delhi, observing that “dormant local leadership and outdated strategies” hinder the party’s ability to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiment. He suggested injecting fresh, dynamic leadership to resonate with Delhi’s urban electorate.

Rahul Gandhi’s early efforts signal Congress’s intent to reclaim relevance in Delhi politics. However, the success of its strategy depends on overcoming internal challenges and forging practical alliances. And, the Delhi elections will serve as a litmus test for Congress’s renewed ideological clarity and ability to disrupt established political narratives.

