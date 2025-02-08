Delhi polls | Kejriwal, Sisodia fall; who else lost from AAP? Who won?

BJP's Parvesh Verma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah emerged as the biggest giant-slayers in the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections, defeating AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the New Delhi and Jangpura constituencies respectively.

In a fierce triangular contest in the New Delhi seat, Verma secured 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal trailed behind with 25,999 votes. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit finished third with 4,568 votes.

Giant slayers

Verma’s victory over Kejriwal not only boosts his stature as one of the BJP's most prominent Jat leaders in the capital but also strengthens his position as a potential contender for the chief minister's post.

Verma, a management graduate, has been active in politics since his youth, beginning with the RSS before rising through the BJP's ranks.

He first became an MLA from Mehrauli in 2013 before securing consecutive Lok Sabha victories from West Delhi in 2014 and 2019. Currently, a BJP national executive member, Verma has also been involved in social work through Rashtriya Swabhiman, a non-profit organisation founded by his father, former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma.

Marwah beats Sisodia by narrow margin

In another major upset, BJP's Marwah defeated Sisodia in the Jangpura constituency by a narrow margin of 675 votes. Marwah polled 38,859 votes, while Sisodia secured 38,184. Congress candidate Farhad Suri garnered 7,350 votes.

Sisodia, a key AAP strategist and the face of the party's education reforms had returned to electoral politics after spending 17 months in jail following his arrest in 2023 in the Delhi excise policy case. Released on bail in August 2024, he led a spirited campaign centred around education and governance.

However, Sisodia's move from Patparganj to Jangpura raised speculations, with opponents accusing him of seeking a safer seat. He won the 2020 election from Patparganj with a narrow margin of 3,207 votes.

Conceding defeat, Sisodia said, "Our party workers fought well, and we worked hard. People supported us but I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the winning candidate and hope he will serve the constituency well."

Who is Tarvinder Singh Marwah?

Born in 1959 in New Delhi, Marwah was a three-time Congress MLA from Jangpura (1998–2013) before switching to the BJP in 2022. A known Sikh leader, he heads the BJP's Delhi Sikh Cell. His political career has been marked by controversies, including claims that the Congress sidelined him before his defection.

Marwah, a businessman who also earns from rental properties, gained attention for his critical remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his allegations that the Congress leadership ignored his concerns.

Satyendar Jain, Saurabh Bhardwaj lose

Satyendar Jain lost by a huge margin of 20,998 votes to Karnail Singh of the BJP in the Shakur Basti constituency. Along with Kejriwal and Sisodia, he is also an accused in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam and was in jail for months.

Saurabh Bhardwaj lost in the Greater Kailash constituency to Shikha Roy of the BJP by 3,188 votes.

Somnath Bharti lost to Satish Upadhyay of the BJP in the Malviya Nagar constituency by a slim margin of 2,131 votes.

Atishi among AAP winners

Delhi's outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to win the Kalkaji constituency prevailing over Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP by 3,521 votes.

“I have won my seat but this is not a time for celebration — this is the time to fight. The battle against BJP's authoritarianism will continue,” said Atishi.

Gopal Rai was victorious in Babarpur constituency. He defeated Anil Kumar Vashisht of the BJP by a massive margin of 18,994 votes.

Aaley Mohammed Iqbal was probably one of the biggest winners in terms of margin of victory. He won the Matia Mahal constituency by trouncing Deepti Indora of the BJP by an astounding 42,724 votes.

Close behind, in terms of margin of victory, was Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad. He won the Seelam Pur constituency by a huge margin of 42,477 votes. The nearest rival was Anil Kumar Sharma of the BJP.

Imran Hussain defeated Kamal Bagri of the BJP in the Ballimaran constituency by a huge margin of 29,823 votes.

Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Sabby) was a big winner in the Chandni Chowk constituency, defeating Satish Jain of the BJP by 16,572 votes.

Prem Chauhan had an astounding victory in Deoli constituency. He defeated his nearest rival Deepak Tanwar of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by not less than 36,680 votes.

Dr Ajay Dutt won the Ambedkar Nagar constituency prevailed over his nearest rival Khushi Ram Chunar of the BJP by 4,230 votes.

Virender Singh Kadian won the Delhi Cantonment constituency defeating Bhuvan Tanwar of the BJP by 2,029 votes.

Vishesh Ravi was a winner in the Karol Bagh constituency. He defeated Dushyant Gautam of the BJP by 7,430 votes.

Anil Jha won the Kirari constituency by a huge margin of 21,871 votes. His closest rival was Bajrang Shukla of the BJP.

Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) defeated Priyanka Gautam of the BJP by 6,293 votes to win the Kondli constituency.

Pravesh Ratn won the Patel Nagar constituency by 4,049 votes. His nearest rival was Raaj Kumar Anand of the BJP.

Som Dutt came out a winner in the Sadar Bazaar constituency defeating Manoj Kumar Jindal by 6,307 votes.

Veer Singh Dhingan won Seemapuri constituency by 10,368 votes, defeating Ku Rinku of the BJP.

Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat was a winner in the Sultanpur Majra constituency, beating his closest rival Karam Singh Karma of the BJP by 17,126 votes.

Jarnail Singh was a victor in Tilak Nagar constituency by 11,656 votes. His nearest rival was Shveta Saini of the BJP.

Sahi Ram won the Tughlakabad constituency, defeating Rohtash Kumar of the BJP by 14,711 votes.

AAP candidate leading

Amanatullah Khan seems to be heading for a big win in the Okhla constituency. At the time of this article being published, he was leading by 26,955 votes over his nearest rival Manish Chaudhary of the BJP.