Delhi election | ‘Aur lado’: Omar Abdullah’s cryptic dig at AAP, Congress

As early trends in counting predicted a historical win for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday (February 8) took the opportunity to take a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

Sharing a news report on the AAP’s possible defeat, Abdullah sarcastically wrote, “Aur lado aapas mein!!!(fight amongst yourselves a bit more!!!)”

Without naming the parties, Abdullah in a post on X , hinted that the acrimony between the two parties is what has led to their imminent defeat in the polls.





‘Put an end to each other’

He also shared a popular meme that said, “Ji bhar ke lado, samapt kardo ek dusre ko (fight all you want, put an end to each other)”.

Abdullah’s party National Conference (NC) is an ally of INDIA bloc of which both the Congress and the AAP are constituents.

The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was possibly hinting at the feud between the AAP and the Congress, and their decision to not fight the Delhi Assembly elections together.

Rift in INDIA bloc

His post also comes amid a widening rift between parties in the coalition.

In January, Abdullah while criticising the acrimony between the Congress and the AAP, had suggested that INDIA bloc be disbanded as there was no unity among the Opposition.