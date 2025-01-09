Delhi polls: Wind up INDIA alliance, suggests Omar Abdullah as AAP-Congress clash

Pointing out that there’s lack of clarity about the leadership, agenda and the very existence of the Opposition parties' INDIA bloc, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah suggested the alliance should be wound up in case it was just meant for the Parliament elections.

Replying to a question from news agency ANI on the Delhi election and the INDIA alliance, Abdullah said that he cannot respond on what’s going in Delhi since they had nothing to do with the Delhi elections. The Delhi assembly polls scheduled to be held in February 5, is witnessing a three-cornered fight between the AAP, BJP and the Congress. Watch | Delhi elections: AAP, Congress rift deepens Further, the National Conference leader said that as far as he recalls there was no time limit to the INDIA alliance. But, unfortunately, he added, no meeting of the INDIA alliance has been organised and so there is no clarity on leadership or its agenda. “They should wind up the alliance in case it was just for the Parliament elections..," Abdullah told the news agency.

#WATCH | Jammu: J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "... I cannot say anything about what's going on in Delhi because we have nothing to do with Delhi Elections... As far as I remember, there was no time limit to the INDIA alliance. Unfortunately, no INDIA alliance meeting is being… pic.twitter.com/u9w9FazeJG — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2025