Delhi polls: Wind up INDIA alliance, suggests Omar Abdullah as AAP-Congress clash
Omar Abdullah slammed the INDIA alliance since no meeting has been organised and so there is no clarity on leadership or its agenda. Earlier, he had voiced his 'disquiet' over Congress leadership
Pointing out that there’s lack of clarity about the leadership, agenda and the very existence of the Opposition parties' INDIA bloc, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah suggested the alliance should be wound up in case it was just meant for the Parliament elections.
Replying to a question from news agency ANI on the Delhi election and the INDIA alliance, Abdullah said that he cannot respond on what’s going in Delhi since they had nothing to do with the Delhi elections.
The Delhi assembly polls scheduled to be held in February 5, is witnessing a three-cornered fight between the AAP, BJP and the Congress.
Further, the National Conference leader said that as far as he recalls there was no time limit to the INDIA alliance. But, unfortunately, he added, no meeting of the INDIA alliance has been organised and so there is no clarity on leadership or its agenda.
“They should wind up the alliance in case it was just for the Parliament elections..," Abdullah told the news agency.
As the countdown to the Delhi polls begin, the Congress and AAP, who are part of the INDIA alliance, are at loggerheads with each other. While Congress leaders have accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of corruption and poor governance, AAP has alleged that the Congress is hand-in-glove with the its rival BJP.
RJD leader on INDIA bloc
Abdullah's remarks come a day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said the INDIA bloc had lost its significance and was formed specifically for the Lok Sabha polls.
"INDIA was formed just for the Lok Sabha elections and to stop the victory march of the BJP. It has no significance now. The bickering between the Congress and the AAP is not unexpected," the former Bihar deputy chief minister said.
Sense of disquiet
In the national elections, the INDIA alliance did make significant gains but after a series of setbacks in assembly polls like Haryana and Maharashtra, questions have been raised whether Congress should lead the INDIA bloc.
In fact, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has offered to take up the reins of the INDIA alliance and several partners have backed her.
Earlier, Abdullah had said that the Congress must not take the leadership for granted.
According to Abdullah, the Congress are "natural sort of leaders" of an Opposition movement by virtue of being the single largest party in Parliament. They are also the leader of Opposition in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and they have a pan-India footprint, he had said, adding that no other party can lay claim to all of this.
"Yet there is a sense of disquiet among some of the allies because they feel the Congress is "not doing enough to justify it or to earn it or to keep it. That's something the Congress might wish to consider," he added.
