Delhi polls LIVE | Twist in the tale? Advantage BJP, but AAP is fast catching up

If early trends are sustained, the BJP is set to win the Delhi Assembly elections, but AAP is fast catching up.

Television channels showed the saffron party ahead in 42 seats and AAP in 28 seats.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, is leading. In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi is trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also trailed in Jangpura.

The BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra was leading while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was ahead in the Greater Kailash seat.

Exit polls predict BJP victory