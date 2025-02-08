Delhi polls LIVE | Twist in the tale? Advantage BJP, but AAP is fast catching up
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, is leading. In Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi is trailing
If early trends are sustained, the BJP is set to win the Delhi Assembly elections, but AAP is fast catching up.
Television channels showed the saffron party ahead in 42 seats and AAP in 28 seats.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, is leading. In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi is trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.
Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also trailed in Jangpura.
The BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra was leading while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was ahead in the Greater Kailash seat.
Exit polls predict BJP victory
In the 70-member Delhi assembly, 36 is the majority mark. The AAP currently has 62 MLAs, the BJP has eight, and the Congress none.
The election was mostly a fight between the AAP and the BJP, which is trying to wrest power riding high on its anti-incumbency and corruption narrative against the ruling party.
The national capital has 1.55 crore voters of which nearly 58 per cent exercised their franchiese till 5 pm on Wednesday (February 5).
Several exit polls on Wednesday predicted a victory for the BJP over the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly polls, while the Congress was projected to make no significant gains from the last elections.
Two exit polls, however, predicted a victory for the Aam Admi Party (AAP), and as many showed a close contest between them, with an edge for the BJP.
AAP confident of win
Exit polls are projections made by election survey agencies based on interviews of voters as they come out after casting their votes. These may vary widely from the actual results. In the 2020 Delhi polls, most exit polls got their predictions wrong.
Several AAP leaders rejected the exit polls, while BJP leaders said they are confident of their victory.
Live Updates
- 8 Feb 2025 10:23 AM IST
BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri: AAP will be 'eliminated' from Delhi
Bidhuri is leading against Delhi CM Atishi in Kalkaji constituency.
He said the AAP would be "eliminated" from Delhi.
"The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress along with the rest of the country. I can confidently say that the AAP will be eliminated from the national capital," he said.
The voters in Kalkaji have prioritised development and will support the BJP, he said.
Asked if he would be the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, Bidhuri said, "It does not matter at all. I have been MLA three times and MP two times, positions do not matter to us." "I am here to serve the citizens. I belong to a party that works for the public," he added.