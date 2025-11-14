Bypoll results: MNF wins in Mizoram; Congress leads in Telangana, BJP in Odisha

Counting of votes for bypolls in various Assembly constituencies across the country began on Friday (November 14) morning.

Counting is currently underway for bypolls in Rajasthan's Anta constituency in Baran district, the Tarn Taran Assembly seat in Punjab, Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad, Nuapada Assembly constituency in Odisha, Ghatshila constituency in Jharkhand, Nagrota constituencyin Jammu and Dampa constituency in Mizoram.

Dampa constituency in Mizoram

Mizoram's main opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF), retained the Dampa assembly seat in Mamit district, with its candidate R Lalthangliana defeating Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), by a margin of 562 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Lalthangliana won the bypoll by securing 6,981 votes, which is 40.23 per cent of the total vote share. With 6,419 votes, Vanlalsailova bagged 36.61 per cent of the total polled votes.

Congress nominee John Rotluangalian stood third, securing 2,394 votes, while BJP candidate Lalhmingthanga clinched fourth place, securing 1,541 votes. People's Conference Party candidate K Zahmingthanga secured 50 votes.

A total of 83.07 per cent of 20,888 voters exercised their franchise in the Dampa bypoll held on November 11. The Dampa seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

Anta constituency in Rajasthan

Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya is leading with a margin of 614 votes after two rounds of counting in the Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena was trailing, while the BJP candidate, Morpal Saman, was in the third position.

In Rajasthan’s Baran, a total of 15 candidates are in the fray. The BJP has fielded Morpal Suman, while the Congress has nominated former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya. Independent candidate Naresh Meena has made it a triangular contest.

The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 80.21 per cent during polling held on November 11.

Tarn Taran constituency in Punjab

AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu is leading by 3,668 votes against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa as counting for the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll progresses.

According to the Election Commission, Sandhu has secured 20,454 votes, while Randhawa has received 16,786 votes after the completion of the eighth round of counting. Randhawa was leading in the first three rounds, before Sandhu overtook her.

Independent candidate Mandeep Singh is in the third spot with 9,162 votes while Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj is fourth with 8,760 votes. BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu is a distant fifth with 2,302 votes.

The Tarn Taran Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Polling for the seat was held on Tuesday (November 11), recording a voter turnout of 60.95 per cent. Counting will be completed in 16 rounds, officials said.

Also Read: Punjab bypoll: EC suspends Tarn Taran SSP Ravjot Grewal over SAD allegations

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centre, set up at the International College of Nursing in Piddi.

Budgam constituency in Jammu and Kashmir

After the fourth round of counting in Budgam, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has extended his lead over ruling National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Syed Mehmood Al-Mosavi.

Muntazir Mehdi has secured 5,117 votes, increasing his lead to 1,091 votes. The NC candidate has 4,026 votes, while other candidates, including independents and the BJP’s Aga Syed Mohsin Mosvi, continue to trail behind.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, the counting is taking place at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam. Officials said that all arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the counting process.

Also Read: J-K bypolls: NC fields DDC member as Cong leaves Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of defeating BJP

The bypoll saw a voter turnout of 50.01 per cent. The election was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat, having won both Budgam and Ganderbal in the Assembly elections last year. Abdullah opted to retain his family bastion of Ganderbal.

Jubilee Hills constituency in Telangana

In the sixth round of counting, the Congress is leading by 2,938 votes. The party continues to maintain its lead over the BRS in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav is ahead with 15,589 votes, while the BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha is in second position and BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy remains in a distant third position.

Amid tight security, counting of votes for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, crucial for both the ruling Congress government and the BRS, began with postal ballots being counted first.

Counting will be conducted in 10 rounds. The constituency recorded a turnout of 48.49 per cent on November 11. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

Also Read: Cash, liquor and controversy cloud Jubilee Hills bypoll in Hyderabad

The BJP has fielded L Deepak Reddy, while Gopinath’s widow Sunita is contesting as the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav, who also enjoys the support of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

Nuapada constituency in Odisha

In Nuapada, after five rounds of counting, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia is leading by 18,398 votes against Congress's Ghasi Ram Majhi. Meanwhile, BJD's Snehangini Chhuria is trailing by 18,657 votes.

Counting of votes for the Nuapada Assembly bypoll in Odisha began under a three-tier security arrangement. Fourteen candidates are in the fray.

District Election Officer (DEO) Madhusudan Dash said the counting of postal ballots is underway. There will be 26 rounds of counting, he noted.

Also Read: Nuapada bypoll: Odisha CEO rejects BJD claim of EVMs being moved from Ganjam district

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

Nuapada recorded an outstanding voter turnout of 83.45 per cent, the highest among the eight bypolls held in India on November 11.

Ghatshila constituency in Jharkhand

JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren is leading by 2,164 votes over his nearest rival Ramdas Murmu of the JLKM in the by-election to the Ghatshila assembly seat. After the first round of counting, the JMM candidate secured 5,450 votes, while the JLKM nominee got 3,286 votes.

The counting of votes for the Ghatshila bypoll in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district commenced at Jamshedpur Cooperative College amid tight security.

The constituency recorded a turnout of 74.63 per cent on November 11. A total of 20 rounds of counting will be conducted on 19 tables.

East Singhbhum District Election Officer (DEO) Karn Satyarthi said the counting began with postal ballots, followed by EVMs.

Thirteen candidates are contesting, but the main fight is likely to be between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and the BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.

Somesh is the son of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose death on August 15 necessitated the bypoll.

Nagrota constituency in in Jammu

The first round of counting of votes for the bypoll in the Nagrota assembly constituency in Jammu district saw BJP candidate Devyani Rana leading, followed by the National Conference candidate.

Rana is pitted against National Conference nominee and sitting District Development Council member Shamim Begum and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party candidate Harsh Dev Singh, who is a former state education minister and three-time MLA from Ramnagar.

A total of 10 candidates are in fray in the constituency.

Tight security arrangements were made as counting of votes began in the seat on Friday morning. The counting is being conducted at the seminar hall of Government Polytechnic College in Gandhi Nagar, where 23 tables have been set up. The result is expected by Friday afternoon. Nagrota went for polling on Tuesday, when a voter turnout of more than 75 per cent was recorded.

Devyani Rana is the daughter of former MLA Devender Singh Rana whose death necessitated the bypoll. He was elected from the segment in the 2024 assembly elections but died last year.

(With agency inputs)