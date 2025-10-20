Cash, liquor and controversy cloud Jubilee Hills bypoll in Hyderabad

While political pundits are eagerly waiting to see the poll battle in Bihar unfold in November, a key electoral contest in Telangana, albeit a bypoll, is also slated for the same month.

The November 11 by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad is turning out to be a prestige battle between the state’s three main political players — Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

And, as D-Day approaches, the campaign has witnessed an alarming surge in distribution of cash, liquor and even narcotics, alleged to be ploys to lure the voters.

Surveillance stepped up

While the authorities have ramped up surveillance and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 88.45 lakh and more than 255 litres of liquor, besides narcotic substances, it has been alleged that violations of the poll code have continued unabated.

The by-election, which has been necessitated by the death of the sitting MLA, Maganti Gopinath of the BRS in June, will see a triangular contest between Maganti Sunitha, the late legislator’s wife, who is contesting on the BRS’s ticket; L Deepak Reddy of the BJP and V Naveen Yadav of the state’s ruling Congress. While the Congress is contesting on the plank of development, the BRS is eyeing the sympathy vote and the BJP is hoping to emerge as the game changer.

Ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the first week of October, when the poll schedule was announced, officials have filed as many as 48 first information reports besides registering 29 additional violations for poll-related misconduct. Reports have alleged that party workers have been doling out cash under the guise of campaign rallies.

Unaccounted for cash

In response, officials have been deployed to closely monitor the spending for the polls, besides those from flying squad teams, police, excise, and enforcement agencies throughout the constituency. The results were prolific as between October 7 and 14, officials seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 88.45 lakh. A notable seizure took place at Tolli Chowki checkpoint, where Rs 10 lakh was recovered.

Besides, more than 255 litres of liquor, which were allegedly used to bribe voters, have also been seized in the past week. Enforcement personnel also confiscated narcotic substances, suggesting a dangerous trend in which drugs are being used to lure voters, which would leave the authorities concerned.

Somu Srinivasa Reddy, secretary of the Forum for Good Governance, Hyderabad, alleged that all three parties were indulging in “biryani and bottle politics” to manipulate the electorate. He, however, said that the voters’ say is final.

“The flow of money and liquor is rampant, but the real power lies with voters. They must reject these temptations and vote responsibly,” Reddy said, stressing that while the Election Commission (EC) is doing its part through raids and legal action, lasting change will only come through ethical voting.

Fake voter ID cards

Another aspect that the pre-bypoll period in Jubilee Hills is witnessing is the surfacing of fake voter identity cards bearing images of film stars on social media, prompting a formal complaint by electoral officials. The Madhura Nagar Police registered a case under Sections 336(4) and 353(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in this regard, and an investigation is currently underway.

Congress candidate Yadav has also found himself in legal trouble, as he has been booked for allegedly distributing voter ID cards in violation of election guidelines. He has been charged under BNS Sections 170, 171, 174 and Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

EC takes initiative

The EC has, in line with the poll code, stalled development projects worth Rs 120 crore initiated by the Telangana government in Jubilee Hills. Construction work in areas such as Shaikpet, Rahmat Nagar, and Yusufguda — including roads, drainage systems, flood channels, and community halls — has been suspended. More than 300 projects have come to a halt ahead of the crucial polls.

The EC has also deployed nine flying squads, static surveillance teams, video surveillance units, two video viewing teams and as many accounting teams to ensure that the poll code is complied with.

The cVIGIL app has also been activated to facilitate citizens’ complaints regarding poll violations. Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have removed 1,967 political posters and banners from public offices and buildings. Even statues of late political leaders, including Indira Gandhi, N T Rama Rao, and P V Narasimha Rao, have been veiled, in accordance with EC rules.

Authorities have also appealed to the public to report any form of inducement — cash, liquor, or otherwise — via the Voter Helpline app, toll-free number 1950, or emergency numbers 100/112. Violators will face criminal charges, election officials warned.

Wedding season takes a hit

Meanwhile, the model code has taken an unexpected toll on people who are preparing for the upcoming wedding season. With more than 30,000 marriages likely to take place in Hyderabad soon, wedding planners have said the EC’s poll restrictions have impacted shopping, especially the purchase of gold.

Families carrying over Rs 50,000 in cash must show transaction proofs and wedding invites at checkpoints.

The results of the by-poll will be announced on November 14, along with those of Bihar election.

