Congress blames SIR for Bihar election debacle, says EC colluded with BJP

As the results of the Bihar assembly elections 2025 show a clear lead for the BJP-JD(U) led National Democratic Alliance, the Congress is blaming the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for its dismal performance and accused the EC of "colluding" with ruling party in Bihar and turning a blind eye to cash and benefits doled out to voters despite the model code of conduct being in force.

As per current trends, the Congress is leading only in five seats in Bihar, while the BJP has steamed ahead in 81 seats, the JD(U) in 80 seats, the LJPRV in 22 seats, and the RJD in 33 seats, the CPI(ML)(L) in 6 seats, and HAMS in 4 seats.

NDA is way past the majority mark, leading in 200 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is ahead only in 57 seats.

EC a mute spectator: Gehlot

Accusing the Election Commission of "colluding" with the ruling party in Bihar, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday (November 14) claimed that cash and benefits, including Rs 10,000 to women, were distributed to voters despite the model code of conduct being in force in the then poll-bound state.

Talking to reporters in Jaipur, the former chief minister of Rajasthan termed the trends of the Bihar assembly election results “disappointing” and said pension payments and cash transfers continued unabated during the campaign period.

He said that during the assembly elections in Rajasthan in 2023, the distribution of mobile phones under a scheme and pension disbursements were immediately halted the moment the code came into effect. "In Bihar, the Election Commission remained a mute spectator. Why did it not stop this? It did not intervene at all," he alleged.

"When you do not ensure fair elections, when booth capturing or dishonesty takes place, and the Election Commission takes no action, that is vote theft. There was clear collusion with the ruling party," Gehlot said.

He claimed that the BJP had amassed money power, which posed a threat to democracy, adding that the country needs Congress and its ideology.