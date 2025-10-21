Bihar polls: RJD's Sasaram candidate Satendra Sah arrested

Satendra Sah, an RJD candidate, was arrested immediately after filing his nomination papers from Bihar's Sasaram Assembly seat on Monday (October 20).

Officers of the police station concerned maintained that Sah was arrested by Jharkhand Police as a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was pending against him. His supporters were clueless about the developments.

"As Sah reached the office of the circle officer concerned to file his nomination papers from Sasaram seat, Jharkhand Police officers arrived there to execute a NBW which was pending against him. He was allowed to file his nomination papers... But soon after, he was arrested," a senior officer of Rohtas district said.

Bank robbery case

Jharkhand Police said he was an accused in a 2004 bank robbery case at Chirounjiya More in Garhwa district.

Sunil Tiwari, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station in Jharkhand's Garhwa, said, "A permanent warrant was issued against Satendra Sah in that case in 2018. Police records indicate that more than 20 cases related to robbery, dacoity, and violations of the Arms Act are pending against him in various police stations."

This was the third such incident of contesting candidates of the constituents of INDIA bloc being arrested after filing their nomination papers.

Prior to this, CPI(ML) Liberation's candidates from Bhore and Darauli seats, Jitendra Paswan and Satyadeo Ram, respectively, were arrested after filing their nomination papers.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be out on November 14.

(With agency inputs)