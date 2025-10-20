No friendly fight: Chirag Paswan's dig at Grand Alliance over RJD-Congress seat overlap

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday (October 20) took a dig at the Grand Alliance ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections with regard to overlapping seats that featured in both RJD’s and Congress’ candidate list. Chirag said that there is no such thing as a “friendly fight” adding that the Mahagathbandhan has virtually given a walkover to the NDA even on seats that seemed to be challenging to the ruling coalition in Bihar.

'Grand Alliance shouldn't be in delusion'

Speaking to reporters Paswan said that Grand Alliance leaders should not be in the delusion that they can field multiple candidates from the same seat and still expect good results.

The Union Minister said that despite being a keen observer of politics, he has never seen a big alliance being on the verge of ruins in such a manner.

"I have never seen such a thing in my life that such a big alliance is on the verge of ruins... If the people of mahagathbandhan are in this delusion that they can field multiple candidates from the same seat, then they should know that there's no such thing as a 'friendly fight',” said Paswan.

'Mahagathbandhan gave walkover to NDA'

“But now the mahagathbandhan has given us a walkover even on many seats which seemed challenging to us,” he added.

Elaborating further, Paswan said that either two parties can be allies or rivals. He wondered if two parties are contesting elections against each other and targeting each other’s leaders, then how can they expect that the squabble will not spill over into other seats.

"Mahagathbandhan will pay a big price for this. NDA was progressing strongly, and now Mahagathbandhan has given us a walkover on many seats that appeared to be challenging," he said as quoted by NDTV.

The backdrop

His comments come hours after the RJD released a list of 143 candidates which included four seats where Congress has also fielded candidates.

Tejashwi Yadav will contest from the Raghopur constituency. Other notable names include Lalit Yadav (Darbhanga Rural), Dilip Singh (Barauli), Ram Vilas Paswan (Pirpainti, SC), and Savitri Devi (Chakai). Additionally, the party has fielded candidates in several constituencies such as Bihariganj, Warsaliganj, Hasanpur, Madhuban, Imamganj (SC), Barachatti (SC), Baniapur, Sarairanjan, Patepur (SC), Brahampur and Bajpatti.