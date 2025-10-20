JMM pulls out of Bihar polls, alleges ‘political conspiracy’

Ranchi, Oct 20 (PTI) Jharkhand's ruling JMM on Monday announced that it would not contest the assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar, claiming that the decision was taken in the wake of a "political conspiracy" by its allies RJD and Congress, which deprived it of seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking to reporters, senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand with the Congress and RJD, and give a befitting reply to the "snub".

The announcement came barely two days after the Hemant Soren-led party said that it would go solo in Bihar and contest the elections in six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed.

"The RJD and the Congress are responsible for depriving JMM from contesting the election as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply to this, and review its alliance with RJD and Congress," said Kumar, the state tourism minister.

JMM on Saturday had announced that it will contest Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti seats, which are slated to go to polls in the second phase on November 11.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers in these seats was Monday. PTI

