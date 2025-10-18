Bihar elections: Over 1,250 file nominations for 1st phase on Nov 6

The filing of nomination papers for the first phase of Assembly polls in Bihar concluded on Friday (October 17), with the ruling NDA projecting a united and resolute front in contrast to the disarray within the opposition INDIA bloc.

According to the Election Commission (EC), over 1,250 candidates submitted their nominations for the 121 constituencies going to the polls on November 6. The figure is expected to rise as data from several districts is still being compiled.

In at least half a dozen constituencies, more than one INDIA bloc candidate has filed nomination papers, raising the prospect of “friendly contests” in these constituencies unless one of the nominees withdraws by October 20.

Also Read: Bihar polls: Congress names 48 candidates in first list

Disarray within INDIA bloc

The INDIA alliance comprising RJD, Congress, three Left parties and former state minister Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has still not been able to declare how many seats are being contested by each party. Confusion also persists over the specific constituencies being contested by respective parties.

The Congress has agreed to let RJD leader Rishi Mishra contest from Jale on its symbol. However, the RJD has not reciprocated the gesture in Lalganj, where Shivani Shukla, daughter of local don-turned-politician Munna Shukla, filed her papers despite the Congress fielding Aditya Kumar Raja from the same seat. Similar RJD-Congress face-offs are expected in Vaishali and Kahalgaon as well.

Additionally, the Congress is likely to clash with CPI candidates in at least three seats — Bachhwara, Rajapakar, and Rosera.

Tejashwi seeks third term

Though the VIP remains within the alliance, despite speculations that Sahani was not happy with the RJD’s offer, it could end up contesting against Lalu Prasad’s party in Tarapur and Gaura Bauram.

Sahani, whose party had won four seats in 2020, though he lost his own, has opted to stay away from the contest this time. When asked about his decision, he said, “It’s not that I want a Rajya Sabha berth. I want the INDIA bloc to form the next government, with me as Deputy Chief Minister.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's de facto chief ministerial candidate, is seeking a third consecutive term from Raghopur.

Other prominent candidates in the first phase of polls include Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary (Tarapur) and Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai), both from the BJP, along with ministers Mangal Pandey (BJP) and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU).

Also Read: Amid seat-sharing dilemma, Congress leaders name Tejashwi as Grand Alliance’s CM face

BJP's high-voltage campaign

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a high-voltage campaign as part of which Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Saran district followed by a "buddhijivi sammelan" (conclave of intellectuals) in Patna.

Shah compared the situation in Bihar under RJD, which was voted out of power 20 years ago, to a "pothole we have been able to fill up, with the resolve to build a fine structure in the next five years." He also charged the Congress-RJD combine with offering patronage to "criminals and infiltrators from foreign countries" and urged the people to ensure "Lalu Prasad, whom you ousted from power in 2005, does not come back".

The home minister also drove down to the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a "courtesy call" which put paid to rumours that the JD(U) supremo was indignant over the seat-sharing deal in the NDA.

In a recent TV interview, Shah stressed that the NDA was contesting the polls under the leadership of Kumar and it did not matter if in the elections BJP won more seats than the JD(U) as it was already numerically superior in the assembly.

Also Read: Amit Shah hails Nitish, says NDA freed Bihar from ‘jungle raj’, slams RJD

NDA's seat-sharing formula

While JD(U) leaders have hailed the statement, leaders of the RJD and Congress have insisted that Shah was not unequivocal in asserting that Nitish Kumar, the longest serving CM of the state, would enjoy another term in office if the NDA retained power.

Elsewhere, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Odisha, Devendra Phadnavis, Mohan Yadav, Pramod Sawant, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Mohan Manjhi respectively, toured various districts, accompanying NDA candidates during filing of nomination papers and addressing public meetings on the occasion.

The BJP and the JD(U) have agreed to contest 101 seats each in the 243-member assembly, leaving the rest for smaller allies Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi respectively, besides Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha.

(With agency inputs)