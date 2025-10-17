Amid seat-sharing dilemma, Congress leaders name Tejashwi as Grand Alliance’s CM Face

At a time when the Grand Alliance leadership in Bihar is scrambling to keep the grouping intact and making a last-minute save to keep Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in the fold ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leaders on Friday (October 17) said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was expected to be the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face.

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh told reporters in Patna that Tejashwi will be the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, adding that the seat-sharing process was being finalised and will conclude soon.

"Tejashwi Yadav is the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan. Seat-sharing is being finalised and will be completed shortly," said Singh as quoted by India Today.

‘No harm, ’ says Tariq Anwar

Echoing Singh’s views, Congress MP Tariq Anwar from Katihar said that there is “no harm” in declaring Tejashwi as the Opposition alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate. He also said that both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan should be clear about their CM candidates.

"I think there is no harm in doing it,” said Anwar on declaring Tejashwi as the CM candidate, adding "I think both the NDA and our alliance should make things clear (on CM candidature) and tell what they intend to do in future," reported ANI.

‘Mukesh Sahani upset’

As for the issue regarding Mukesh Sahani, the Congress MP said that the Grand Alliance leadership has made a mistake in this regard, adding that Sahani is upset with the alliance’s seat-sharing formula.

"He is upset. I think we also made a mistake. We had ample time, and things should have been decided earlier,” he added.

Close shave involving Mukesh Sahani’s VIP

The development comes hours after Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) agreed to remain in the Opposition Grand Alliance for the upcoming 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections by accepting a 15-seat allocation following tense negotiations.

Discussions were facilitated by Rahul Gandhi and Dipankar Bhattacharya, even as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) remained reluctant to concede further ground.

VIP had raised demands, including a seat at Simri Bakhtiarpur, where Sahani narrowly lost in 2020. RJD refused to yield this constituency, dominated by its core communities.

As a compromise, Sahani was offered Gaura Bauram in Darbhanga district, his home region, with significant support from the Mallah community.

The CPI-MLL also gave up its claim on the Aurai seat, enabling VIP to field a candidate there. VIP was further assured of a Rajya Sabha berth and two seats in the Bihar legislative council.