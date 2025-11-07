Not a ray of solar power in Dharnai, Bihar's first solar village | Ground report

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been championing for solar energy as the cornerstone of his clean energy agenda in his election campaigns in the 2025 Assembly polls. However, he appears to overlook that the highly-publicised Bihar’s first solar village launched by him has died a quiet death.

The 100 kwilowatt solar micro-grid power station at Dharnai village, which falls under the Makhdumpur assembly constituency in Jehanabad district has become completely defunct today. The station has no manpower, no machines or batteries and even the wall-boards to mount the solar panels are missing. Clearly, Dharnai's tag of being a solar-powered village remains only on paper. The only remnants of the solar village are the rooftop solar panels on the defunct solar micro-grid office, which are visible 100 metres away from the nearby four-lane Patna-Gaya highway. But when one gets closer, the rooms inside the office are deserted. In November 2020, one could see wall boards, solar batteries and other equipment stored in locked rooms. But, the situation now has gone from bad to worse, and Dharnai villagers have no hope of the solar micro-grid station ever starting again. Official neglect Over 11 years ago in 2014, Dharnai village was crowned as Bihar's first solar village, a model to be replicated by other villages and as the future of green energy. However, for some years now, Dharnai is like any other village fully dependent on thermal grid power. "Our village Dharnai is no longer a solar village, and the government could not care less," a village resident Arun Kumar Yadav told The Federal. Also read: Why women are Nitish Kumar’s enduring vote bank, beating anti-incumbency Arun further said Dharnai’s solar village project was not successful since officials neglected it. ”Look, doors and windows of a once solar power plant are open to the world since there is nothing left inside. Children play inside, villagers keep cattle there and some youths use it as a place to drink and smoke at night," shared Arun Kumar.

Kalawati Devi, another villager pointed out that the solar village was only on paper because initially only few houses were connected to the solar grid for electricity. "Most of the households were never connected to it in the first place when it launched with much fanfare. And, later it was left to collapse due to poor maintenance.