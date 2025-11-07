Why women are Nitish Kumar’s enduring vote bank, beating anti-incumbency
Bihar women, beneficiaries of CM Nitish's schemes like ₹10,000 employment aid before polls, are strongly backing him seeing him as an answer to their troubles
For over two decades, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has held sway over Bihar's politics, and a major reason behind this enduring dominance is his deep-rooted support among the state’s women.
Time and again, it is women voters – cutting across caste lines – who have ensured his return to power, forming his most reliable vote bank. As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, it is clear that the key to power still rests in women’s hands.
Despite being at the helm for 20 years, Nitish Kumar’s popularity among women remains unshaken – particularly among those who have benefitted from his schemes. Many of them are vocal in their desire to see him continue leading the state.
Loyal to Nitish
On 4 November 2025, Nitish Kumar addressed an election rally in the Triveniganj Assembly constituency of Supaul district. When The Federal visited the venue, it was evident that women outnumbered men in attendance. This has become a familiar sight in Bihar – Nitish’s rallies tend to draw more women than men.
In Triveniganj too, women had travelled from far-off areas just to see and hear him speak.
When asked who they wanted to see as Chief Minister in the 2025 elections, the women The Federal spoke to were unequivocal in their support.
Vibha Kumari, who is yet to receive the promised ₹10,000 under the Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme, said, “Even though I haven’t received the money yet, I still want Nitish Kumar to become CM again. I believe he will ensure everyone eventually gets what’s due.”
Another woman, Sita Devi, shared, “Nitish Kumar has already given us ₹10,000. Rations are free. Electricity bills have been waived. He has taken care of everything for us. We’re living better lives now.”
Sita Kumari added, “We don’t own any land, and now we hope Nitish Kumar gives us a small plot so we can build a house. Land prices have shot up and we can’t afford to buy even a little.”
No trust in Tejashwi
When some of the women were asked about Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of ₹30,000 if he becomes Chief Minister, there was visible scepticism. “Right now, he’s saying he’ll give it,” said one woman, “but who knows if he’ll deliver after the election? We rather trust Nitish Kumar to fulfil his promises.”
Another woman remarked, “We owe our progress to Nitish Kumar. It’s because of him we can walk safely on roads. We trust him.” Several women also expressed the hope that if Nitish returns to power, he will provide land so they can build homes.
Why favour Nitish?
When asked why Nitish Kumar continues to enjoy such strong support, the women pointed to tangible benefits. “He has built roads, provided food, waived electricity bills, and made it easier for our children to study. He’s also increased women’s wages. That’s why he has our votes,” they said.
Many women concluded firmly, “We will make Nitish Kumar Chief Minister for another five years.”
Electoral bribery
One thing is clear in Bihar’s ongoing election season: Nitish Kumar’s move to transfer ₹10,000 to women under the Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme just before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect is already making an impact on the ground. Around 1.3 crore women have received the payment.
The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 26 this year.
While the Opposition has slammed the move as electoral bribery, the women themselves see it differently. To them, Nitish Kumar is the only leader who has consistently worked to secure their rights and ease their financial burdens.
