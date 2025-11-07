Why women are Nitish Kumar’s enduring vote bank, beating anti-incumbency

For over two decades, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has held sway over Bihar's politics, and a major reason behind this enduring dominance is his deep-rooted support among the state’s women.

Time and again, it is women voters – cutting across caste lines – who have ensured his return to power, forming his most reliable vote bank. As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, it is clear that the key to power still rests in women’s hands.

Despite being at the helm for 20 years, Nitish Kumar’s popularity among women remains unshaken – particularly among those who have benefitted from his schemes. Many of them are vocal in their desire to see him continue leading the state.

Loyal to Nitish On 4 November 2025, Nitish Kumar addressed an election rally in the Triveniganj Assembly constituency of Supaul district. When The Federal visited the venue, it was evident that women outnumbered men in attendance. This has become a familiar sight in Bihar – Nitish’s rallies tend to draw more women than men. In Triveniganj too, women had travelled from far-off areas just to see and hear him speak. Also read: Prashant Kishor calls migrants 'X factor' in Bihar polls amid record voter turnout When asked who they wanted to see as Chief Minister in the 2025 elections, the women The Federal spoke to were unequivocal in their support. Vibha Kumari, who is yet to receive the promised ₹10,000 under the Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme, said, “Even though I haven’t received the money yet, I still want Nitish Kumar to become CM again. I believe he will ensure everyone eventually gets what’s due.”

Another woman, Sita Devi, shared, “Nitish Kumar has already given us ₹10,000. Rations are free. Electricity bills have been waived. He has taken care of everything for us. We’re living better lives now.”