Tejashwi rejects exit poll predictions of NDA's victory in Bihar polls, calls it 'BJP directed'

After exit polls predicted that ruling NDA would return to power in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav denounced the results, claiming that such forecasts were made at the "direction" of the BJP's top leadership.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday (November 12) in Patna, Yadav, who exuded confidence said that the Opposition INDIA bloc will form the government in the state.

“Exit polls are nothing. These forecasts have been made at the direction of the BJP's top leadership," the RJD leader alleged.

The exit polls conducted by various organisations on Tuesday predicted a return of the NDA government in the state, a poor show for the Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' (INDIA bloc in local parlance), and a disappointing performance for former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.

'INDIA bloc to form govt'

“The INDIA bloc is going to form the government with a thumping majority. High turnout of voters in the Bihar assembly polls indicates that people want a change in government. They voted in favour of 'Mahagathbandhan' (INDIA bloc in local parlance)...We will take the oath on Nov 18," the RJD leader claimed.

He also reiterated that "around 72 lakh additional voters cast their votes to change the ruling government in Bihar".

Record turnout

Bihar on Tuesday witnessed a record-breaking turnout of nearly 69 per cent in the second and final phase of assembly polls.

In the first phase, on November 6, a "record" 65.09 per cent of 3.75 crore electors had cast their vote across 121 constituencies.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Yadav also claimed, "BJP leaders will certainly try to delay the counting process. We will not allow this to happen at any cost. We are keeping a close watch on their activities."

(With agency inputs)