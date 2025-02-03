Andhra CM Naidu calls AAP government in Delhi a ‘total failure’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday (February 3) campaigned for the BJP in Delhi while blaming the AAP for “total failure” over infrastructure development in the national capital.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party is an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, told reporters in the city that Delhi has a "half-engine sarkar" and needs a “double engine sarkar”.

‘Delhi’s standards have fallen’

“The poor people in Delhi have to think if they want to live permanently in slums," he asked. "Without creating wealth, what is the right of a politician to distribute wealth?" he asked, calling for a national debate on the issue.

"Originally, Delhi used to be home for building careers. It was our pride. Today, nobody is coming here. People are going from Delhi to other places for livelihood and opportunities," he said.

Naidu attacks Delhi, Punjab

The TDP chief criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governance in Delhi and Punjab, questioning the lack of infrastructure development in the capital over the past decade.

He said residents "cannot differentiate between drinking and drainage water" despite Central government schemes like AMRUT and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Naidu termed Delhi's controversial liquor policy as the "worst scam" compared to other corruption cases.

Naidu’s model

Advocating for a development-focused approach, Naidu proposed his "P4" model — public, private, and people's partnership — to address poverty.

He suggested that the top 10 per cent of high-net-worth individuals should adopt the bottom 20 per cent to improve living standards.

He cited the success of his own "Hyderabad model" from 1995, which he said has made the city "the most liveable place" with the highest per capita income in Telangana.