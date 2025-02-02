Delhi polls | AAP falling apart ahead of voting on Feb 5, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Sunday (February 2), claiming that the party is falling apart ahead of the crucial Assembly elections on February 5.

His remarks came close on the heels of several AAP leaders, including sitting MLAs, quitting the party. These MLAs were denied ticket by the AAP.

Modi said they have realised the massive anger people have for the party. Feeling jittery, the AAP is making false announcements almost daily, he added.



He asserted that the Union Budget has filled every family with happiness while dubbing it the “most middle class friendly” Budget in India's history.

Slams AAP for false promises

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the capital for its alleged false promises and corruption, he said its policies have led to closing of factories, adding that those who have looted people will have to account for it.

While on the one hand is ‘AAP-da’ which stands for false promises, on the other is ‘Modi’s guarantees’, the prime minister said.

Greeting people on Basant Panchami on Sunday, he said the festival marks the change in the season, adding that people of Delhi have made up their mind to elect a BJP government.

He said the ‘AAP-da’ has destroyed 11 years of the national capital, and a double engine government dedicated to its development and growth will now be elected.

‘Sheesh Mahal’ dig at Kejriwal

The prime minister said Delhi has paid a heavy price due to the AAP government and has decided to get rid of it, he said.

Those who live in ‘Sheesh Mahal’ cannot relate to a poor family's jhuggi or a middle class family's 2BHK flat, he said, in a swipe at former chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP has committed scam and corruption in every field, including in health measures for people, he claimed.



No stopping welfare schemes

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party’s claims, the prime minister told people that no jhuggi will be demolished in Delhi and no welfare scheme shut in the case of the BJP coming to power.

Reaching out to people from Purvanchal, Modi noted that he is an MP from the region, a reference to Varanasi. He added that the NDA government is working day and night to develop Bihar and mentioned several state-specific proposals in the Budget.

Expressing confidence about the BJP's win, Modi said, “You can note it down the BJP government will be formed in Delhi on February 8, and by March 8, International Women's Day, women will start receiving Rs 2,500.” Women, he said, have worked as his protective shield and have made a big contribution in ensuring the third term of his government at the Centre.



(With agency inputs)