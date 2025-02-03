Delhi polls: CEO dismisses Kejriwal's claims of intimidation by BJP workers

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Sunday stated that no written complaints have been found regarding AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations of BJP workers intimidating and harassing his party's volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

In response to Kejriwal's request for independent observers and police action, the Delhi CEO's office, in a letter, informed the AAP leader that the matter was reviewed by the District Election Officer (DEO) and the Delhi Police. However, "no written complaints could be traced in most of the cases," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), urging protection for AAP workers and the suspension of police officials for allegedly failing to prevent attacks by BJP supporters.

However, the CEO's letter emphasized that "all such matters are investigated in accordance with laws and ECI norms and appropriate action as per ECI guidelines is either initiated or recommended in such cases." The CEO further assured that election-related complaints were being addressed through the EC’s C-VIGIL portal, stating that “complaints on the C-VIGIL portal of ECI are being attended to, inquired into, and disposed of continuously.” "In the New Delhi constituency, action has been taken on 115 complaints within 100 minutes in the majority of cases since January 7," the letter added.

Additionally, the CEO informed Kejriwal that "seizures of cash and liquor have also been actively carried out" to prevent electoral malpractice, with "Rs. 36 lakh in cash and 144 liters of liquor" confiscated so far.

With polling just three days away, AAP continues to allege foul play, while the BJP has dismissed the accusations as political maneuvering. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)