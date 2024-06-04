The Federal
telangana LS seats
The election to the 17 LS seats in the state was held in a single phase on May 13.

Telangana: Congress leading in 8, BJP ahead in 7 LS seats

The BRS and AIMIM were ahead in one seat each, according to the Election Commission website

4 Jun 2024 6:48 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-06-04 06:48:34)

The ruling Congress and BJP were leading in eight and seven of the 17 Lok Sabha seats respectively as per early trends as the counting of votes progressed in Telangana on Tuesday (June 4).

The counting of votes began at 8 am in the state.

(With agency inputs)

2024 Lok Sabha ElectionTelangana
