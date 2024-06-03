Sonia Gandhi hopeful exit polls will be reversed when real results are in

Trashing the exit polls that predicted a big win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said Monday (June 3) that her party was sure the actual results will be very different.

"We are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what the exit polls are showing," she said after being asked about her expectations about the outcome of Tuesday’s vote count.

Exit polls

While some exit polls have given the BJP-led NDA more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, most have predicted it will win over 350, way above the 272 seats needed to form the government.

The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have dismissed the exit polls, claiming these surveys were a work of "fantasy" and asserting that the opposition alliance will form the next government.

Rahul Gandhi

"This is not called an exit poll but its name is 'Modi media poll'. This is Modiji's poll, it is his fantasy poll," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

The Congress has said that INDIA will win 295 Lok Sabha seats.