Maharashtra polls | High drama after BJP leader Vinod Tawde accused of disbursing cash

Political tensions escalated a day ahead of polling in Maharashtra, as Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) members, led by Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur, on Tuesday (November 19) clashed with BJP activists at Virar East after BVA activists and Nalla Sopara MLA Kshitij Thakur alleged that BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde was “distributing cash to influence voters”.

The BJP has, however, rubbished the allegations, saying Thakur's claim was nothing more than a publicity stunt and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was making these allegations as it is headed for defeat.

The face-off occurred at Hotel Vivanta in Virar East, where Tawde had convened a meeting with BJP's Nalasopara constituency candidate Rajan Naik. BVA workers interrupted the meeting, claiming money was being distributed. Though Tawde's vehicle was subsequently searched, no evidence was found.



Purported video goes viral

Thakur alleged that Tawde distributed money to voters in a constituency in Palghar district. A purported video of a face-off between Tawde and BVA leaders and workers has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the workers are seen taking bundles of cash out of a bag, while Tawde is sitting at a distance. They also proceed to take pictures and videos of him on their phone, while he seems to be indicating that the bag does not belong to him.

Hitendra Thakur has also alleged that they recovered two diaries from Tawde, besides the cash. The BVA leader told a local Marathi channel that Tawde apologised and requested his help to get out of the hotel.

As per media reports, the police have sealed the hotel and are trying to get the BJP leader out amid protests by the BVA workers demanding Tawde's immediate arrest.





BJP के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव विनोद तावड़े महाराष्ट्र के एक होटल में पैसे बांटते हुए पकड़े गए हैं।



विनोद तावड़े बैग में भरकर पैसे लेकर गए थे और वहां पर लोगों को बुला-बुलाकर पैसे बांट रहे थे।



ये खबर जब जनता को पता चली तो भारी हंगामा हो गया। पैसों के साथ विनोद तावड़े के कई वीडियो… pic.twitter.com/iqbMcGJtyQ — Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2024

Speaking to reporters, Thakur claimed, “Some BJP leaders informed me that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde is coming to Virar to disburse Rs 5 crore to influence voters. I thought a national leader like him would not stoop to such a trivial task. But I saw him here. I urge the Election Commission to take action against him and the BJP.” The BVA legislator alleged the hotel Tawde was staying had shut CCTV recording.

“The hotel administration seems to be in cahoots with Tawde and the BJP. They only activated their CCTV after we requested it. Tawde was distributing money to manipulate voters,” he said.

Tawde remained in the hotel for over three hours while BVA workers refused to back down.

The BVA, led by Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur, has a strong presence in the district. It has three MLAs in the Vasai, Nalasopara, and Boisar seats. While Hitendra Thakur is contesting from Vasai, his son Kshitij is standing from Nalasopara, and sitting MLA Rajesh Patil from Boisar.



EC files FIR against Tawde

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has filed an FIR against Tawde and BJP candidate Rajan Naik. The poll panel has also seized over Rs 9 lakh in cash and several documents from the scene.

However, Tawde has denied the accusations. He said that a meeting of the BJP workers from Nalasopara was underway in the hotel. "We were discussing how voting machines are sealed and the process for raising objections. However, the workers of the BVA thought that we were distributing money," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Let the Election Commission and the police inquire, and check the CCTV footage as well," he said.

Opposition parties slam BJP

Taking to X, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “The BJP's scheme has come to an end. Thakur has done what the Election Commission should have done. EC officials search our bags and scrutinise us, yet these individuals from the BJP face no such checks.”





Commenting on the development, the Opposition Congress slammed the BJP, saying that it leaders were “busy influencing the elections using money.” It urged the Election Commission to take note of the incident and take strict action.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a potshot asking if this was “vote jihad or dharma yudh” -- terms that have been frequently used by BJP leaders in Maharashtra in the run-up to the polls.





Is this Vote Jihad?Dharam Yudh?Ek Hai to Safe hain,Baatenghe to ....

OR Na Khaoangha Magar Main Kh….. https://t.co/qeUrGShkSt — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 19, 2024

Refuting the allegations, BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar said, “The MVA has already lost the game. They are destined for defeat in this election, which is why they are making such absurd allegations against us. What Thakur is doing is nothing more than a publicity stunt.”



The polling for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

(With agency inputs)