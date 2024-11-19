Maharashtra, Jharkhand brace for high-stakes elections: It's a neck and neck contest in both states

As campaigning for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and for the second phase in Jharkhand draw to a close, political dynamics in both states remain intensely competitive.

With polling just a few days away, voters and political analysts are watching the election trends closely to see which alliances will prevail amid a cacophony of promises, strategies, and controversies.

Maharashtra: A tight race with familiar challenges

In the case of Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), faces off against the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Veteran journalist Vivek Deshpande suggests the contest is neck and neck, with the MVA holding a slight edge due to lingering public dissatisfaction with the incumbent party BJP's governance.

Deshpande discussed how Maharashtra’s socio-political fabric, shaped by the legacies of Shivaji, Ambedkar, and progressive thought leaders, has historically resisted divisive agendas. The BJP's attempt to foreground a Hindu-Muslim narrative, bolstered by the Sakal Hindu Samaj campaign, has seen limited traction. However, freebies such as financial aid to women may blunt some voter dissatisfaction, but challenges like price rises and farmers' woes persist as pressing concerns. Also watch: Maharashtra: BJP faces multiple challenges; how will it fare in assembly polls? Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath have campaigned vigorously, yet the Opposition lacks a cohesive counter-narrative to BJP’s strategies. If predictions hold, the MVA can secure around 115 seats, although the BJP’s strong booth management and central influence can still sway results in their favour.



Jharkhand: Fragmentation and identity politics take centrestage Meanwhile, Jharkhand’s political landscape remains volatile, with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) facing a reinvigorated BJP. Journalist Manoj Prasad points out that identity politics and tribal affiliations dominate the narrative, overshadowing critical developmental issues. The BJP has gained momentum by aligning with smaller regional parties and exploiting divisions within the JMM and tribal electorate. The split in tribal votes, particularly among the Santal and Kolhan communities, is likely to benefit the BJP. Historical data reveals that tribal votes have been a decisive factor, with even minor shifts in allegiance significantly altering outcomes. Also read: Jharkhand polls: In 2nd phase, 127 candidates are crorepatis, 148 have criminal cases Despite the BJP's robust campaign, Hemant Soren has managed to keep the JMM-Congress alliance afloat, though the Congress remains weak at the grassroots level. Prasad predicts the BJP might emerge as the single largest party, leveraging its central power to form the government in a potentially fragmented assembly.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a public meeting for the State Assembly elections, in Deoghar district, Monday, November 18, 2024. Photo: PTI