Maharashtra: Mahayuti, MVA book copters, hotels to keep flock safe from poaching

With one more day to go for the counting of votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections (the results will be known on Saturday), both the political alliances in the state are keeping their fingers crossed and planning for every possible situation.

Both the Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) made up of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (SP) are booking helicopters and hotel rooms to ensure their MLAs are not poached by their political rivals after the results are announced, Hindustan Times said in the report.

Even though exit polls have predicted an edge for the Mahayuti alliance, both the coalitions are not taking any chances in case neither of them wins a simple majority of 145 seats in the assembly.

Role of independents, rebels

Independents and rebel candidates may have a major role to play in the event of a hung Assembly, and both the alliances have reportedly begun speaking to them, preparing for a worst-case scenario.

The president of BJP’s Maharashtra unit, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, was fairly confident that the Mahayuti bloc would secure more than a majority. He said they would anyway seek the support of independent candidates to shore up their numbers, stating that independents are always happy to support the ruling coalition for the benefit of their constituencies.

Dual challenge for MVA

The MVA faces a dual challenge – it will have to win sufficient number of seats to form a government, and at the same time ward off any attempts by the BJP to lure any of their legislators with their infamous “Operation Lotus” strategy.

Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress said their alliance was confident of forming the next government and would not need the outside support of independents and smaller parties.

MVA’s apprehensions

Thorat was, however, worried about possible manipulation during the counting process on Saturday and said that the counting agents from their parties were being instructed to remain at the counting centres until the last vote is counted and the results are officially declared.

The opposition alliance is also apprehensive about the possible lack of fair play after the results are announced.

One of the leaders said they were worried that the governor might invite the BJP to form the government if it emerged as the single-largest party even if the Mahayuti alliance does not obtain a majority in the assembly.

Another leader said there was the fear that the BJP would try to get President’s rule imposed in the event of a hung Assembly. He gave the example of what happened in 2019 when President’s rule was imposed while the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray met Sonia Gandhi, then-president of the Congress, to ask for a support letter.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was confident that the MVA would get more than 160 seats, and they would stake their claim on Saturday evening itself to form the next government. The MVA does not want to give their opponents any opportunity to try any political games.