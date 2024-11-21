Maharashtra, with 65%, records second highest voter turnout in 3 decades

Maharashtra has recorded its second highest voter turnout in three decades in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

The figure recorded on Wednesday (November 20) was 65.1 per cent — the highest since the 1995 elections, when 71.5 per cent was recorded.

Alternate rise and drop

After 1995, the turnout fell sharply to 61 per cent in 1999, rose to 63.4 per cent in 2004, dropped again to 59.7 per cent in 2009, and again climbed to 63.4 per cent in 2014. It fell in 2019 again, to close at 61.4 per cent.

While both the ruling and opposition alliances believe that the higher voter turnout will benefit them, exit polls have given the BJP-led Mahayuti an edge.

Mumbai records rise

Mumbai, home to notoriously reluctant voters, recorded a rise with 54 per cent turnout from 50.67 per cent in 2019.

Within Mumbai, the Colaba seat recorded only 44.5 per cent turnout, while suburban Mumbai recorded a mere 39.34 per cent.

The highest turnout was recorded in Bhandup West (61.1 per cent), while Borivali and Mulund notched up 60.5 per cent each.

Districts fare better

Among the districts, the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli recorded nearly 70 per cent, and so did Nashik. In the Marathwada region, with a total 46 seats, 20 seats recorded 70-plus per cent turnout. The entire region recorded 69.65 per cent.

Maharashtra voted for its 288-seat Assembly in a single phase on Wednesday. The results will be declared on Saturday (October 23).

(With agency inputs)