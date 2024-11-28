Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde may not accept deputy CM’s post, says aide

Maharashtra’s outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is unlikely to accept the post of deputy chief minister in the new government, his close aide Sanjay Shirsat said on Thursday (November 28).

Shinde, however, would be a part of the cabinet, said Shirsat, an MLA and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena.

‘CM can’t be deputy CM’

“He is unlikely to be a deputy chief minister. It does not befit a person who has already served as chief minister," Shirsat told PTI.

Also read: Maharashtra: As Shinde steps aside, Fadnavis likely to lead govt Shirsat said that the Sena faction led by Shinde will nominate another leader for the deputy chief minister’s post.

Shinde backs out of CM race

The announcement comes a day after Shinde said he will not insist on holding on to the chief minister’s post and will accept whatever decision the BJP leadership takes on the pick of chief minister following the Mahayuti coalition’s landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Also read: Eknath Shinde’s son praises father for following ‘alliance dharma’

Speculations are rife that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be Maharashtra’s next chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies)