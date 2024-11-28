Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde praises father Eknath Shinde for following ‘alliance dharma’

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has said he is proud of his father Eknath Shinde, who is currently Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister, for setting an example of following the "alliance dharma" while setting aside personal ambition.

In a post on X on Wednesday night (November 27), the parliamentarian said his father has an unbreakable bond with the people of Maharashtra.

He toiled for every section of the society day and night, said the Shiv Sena leader, whose party is an ally of the BJP and NCP.

Shiv Sena opens doors for BJP CM

His statement came after Eknath Shinde (60) on Wednesday announced that the Shiv Sena would support the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to name the next Maharashtra CM, paving the way for the BJP to head the new government.

The caretaker CM has said he had spoken to PM Modi and Union minister Shah and assured them that there would be no "hindrance" from his side in the formation of a new government in the state.

Shrikant Shinde further said his father worked as the "common man" and opened the doors of Varsha, the chief minister's official residence in Mumbai, for the people, he said.

"It is said that power allures almost everyone but Eknath Shinde is an exception. For him, service towards the nation and people is of paramount priority and his legacy will inspire future generations," the Kalyan Lok Sabha member added.

The BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state achieved a stunning victory in the November 20 assembly polls.

Fadnavis emerges as front-runner for CM post

With Shinde declaring that the Shiv Sena would not be a “hurdle” in the formation of a new government, two-time BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, one of the architects of the Mahayuti's win in the polls, is emerging as a front-runner for the top post.

Shinde, alongside his outgoing deputies Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is expected to meet with Shah in New Delhi on Thursday (November 28) to discuss modalities of the government formation.

Maharashtra NDA leaders are also likely to meet the top BJP brass in Mumbai on Thursday, BJP sources earlier said, indicating the formula of one chief minister and two deputy CMs representing the three major Mahayuti constituents (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP) will be followed in the new government.

(With agency inputs)