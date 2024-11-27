Eknath Sinde press meet | 'I leave it to Modi to decide on new CM'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday (November 27) held his first press conference, in Thane, after the victory of the Mahayuti coalition in the recent Assembly elections.

Amid simmering tension in the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar) coalition over the CM's post, Shinde said: "I leave it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a decision. His decision will be final."

"I spoke to him yesterday, saying I will not be a roadblock to the new government formation process," he added.

While the BJP wants Devendra Fadnavis to take over as Chief Minister, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is keen that he retain the seat.

Thanks voters

"I thank the people and voters of Maharashtra once again for this landslide victory in assembly polls," Shinde said.

"I have come from a poor family. So I understand the pain of the poor. I work like a common man, not a chief minister," he said.

"During my tenure, we worked to take Maharashtra to Number 1 spot from Number 3 in six months of my becoming CM," he added. "I worked as CM not to become popular but for welfare of people of Maharashtra."

(This is a developing story.)