LIVE | 'EVMs dead or alive?': Modi's dig at INDIA bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 7) said he would strive to ensure unanimity in all decisions of his next government and asserted that the NDA is an organic alliance committed to the principle of 'nation first'.

Modi was chosen as the leader of Lok Sabha, the leader of BJP and the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the third time, at the NDA’s Parliamentary Party meeting.

NDA goals

Modi said the NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, quality of life and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens. Mutual trust was at the core of this alliance and they were committed to the principle of sarv pantha sambhava (all sects are equal), he added.

"If we look at it in terms of numbers in the history of coalitions, this is the strongest coalition government," Modi said, asserting the NDA knows it very well to digest victory.

"We have never lost. Our conduct following June 4 shows that we know how to digest victory," the prime minister said, and attacked Opposition parties.

"There were efforts to not acknowledge this very victory, to cast a 'shadow of defeat' on this victory. But all such efforts remained fruitless... Such things 'die very young', and it happened," Modi said.

NDA leaders including N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Nitish Kumar (JDU), Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena), Chirag Paswan (LJP-RV), H D Kumarswamy (JDS), Ajit Pawar (NCP), Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal-S), Pawan Kalyan (Jana Sena) attended the meeting along with newly elected Lok Sabha members from the ruling alliance.

‘NDA committed to nation first’

Modi congratulated the victorious NDA leaders and said he must salute the lakhs of ground workers who worked to ensure this victory.

He said "INDI alliance" parties have already started saying they came together only for the Lok Sabha polls. Such an approach showed their character, hunger for power, he said. "For me the NDA stands for New India, Developed India, Aspirational India," he said.

"Our 10 years were just a trailer. We will work much harder and faster for the development of our country. People know that we will deliver," Modi said.

