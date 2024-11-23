Bypolls: Conrad Sangma’s wife Chandee wins in Meghalaya; SKM wins 2 Sikkim seats

In a boost to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya, party candidate and chief minister Conrad Sangma’s wife Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma won the Gambegre constituency bypoll by over 4,500 votes.

Chandee bagged 12,679 votes while her nearest candidate Sadhiarani M Sangma of TMC managed to secure 8,084 votes, followed by the Congress’s Jingjang M Marak with 7,695 votes.

BJP’s Bernard N Marak secured 710 votes whereas two independent candidates, Jerry A Sangma and Sengkrabirth M Marak, bagged 706 and 147 votes, respectively.

With this win, the NPP’s strength in the 60-member Assembly has risen to 32.

People voted for change: Conrad

“We were hopeful that we would win and that is what has happened,” Chandee said in her reaction soon after getting elected.

CM Conrad Sangma said the result was along expected lines, as the people of Gambegre wanted change, especially in terms of development.

“We are very happy that the people of Gambegre voted for development and we are committed to that. I take this opportunity to thank the people of Gambegre,” he said.

“Voters are intelligent. They know what is good for them and how they should vote in every election. In this election, people have voted specifically for change,” he added. The seat was held by the Congress since 2013.

SKM wins two seats unopposed

In Sikkim, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai were elected unopposed in the bypolls to Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, respectively.

Golay was the only candidate in the fray for the bypolls to the Soreng-Chakung seat after the SDF’s Probin Hang Subba withdrew his nomination.

Rai was elected unopposed from Namchi-Singhithang Assembly constituency, as he was the sole candidate in the fray, following the withdrawal of candidature by SDF nominee Daniel Rai.

(With agency inputs)