Will always support NDA as Modi govt assisted in Sikkim's development: Tamang

Gangtok, Jun 10 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday asserted that his party SKM would continue supporting the NDA as the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assisted in the development of the Himalayan state.

Tamang, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supremo, took oath as the chief minister of the Himalayan state for the second term at Paljor stadium during the day.

Speaking to PTI Video, Tamang said, "The priority of our government in this term would be BIPASHA (Bijli, Paan, Sadak, Swasthya, Siksha, Rojgar)." He said his party won the assembly elections because of the development work done by his government despite facing severe challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his party's support to the Modi government, "In my first tenure as well, we had supported the NDA... we will always support NDA as they have supported our state." "Earlier, Sikkim did not get any support from the Union government but after Modi ji came to power, we are getting full support for the development of the state," he added.

SKM returned to power for the second consecutive term, winning 31 of the 32 assembly seats, while SDF managed to win one seat. SDF supremo and former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling failed to win either of the seats he contested. PTI

