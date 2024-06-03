BJP all set for grand celebrations in capital and other states on counting day

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Buoyed by the exit polls predictions, the Delhi BJP is geared up for a grand celebration on Tuesday when the counting for the just concluded Lok Sabha election will take place.

Workers have already arranged for music, garlands and an abundance of sweets in anticipation of a third encore of the Narendra Modi government.

"From dhol, tasha, and nafiri to sweets, everything is being organised on a large scale," a local BJP leader said.

The centre of the revelry will be the main BJP headquarters on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, he said.

BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Praveen Khandelwal exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA will return to power a third time with a clean sweep in the national capital.

"I organised a Sundar Kand path and Hanuman Chalisa recitation on the eve of the vote count. I am sure of victory for the BJP on all seven seats in Delhi," Khandelwal said.

BJP candidates on Monday also conducted a detailed training session for party counting agents at Marina Dream Banquet Hall.

In the session, workers were asked to take all precautions that needed to be taken during the counting process. They were briefed about the rights and duties of the counting agents, Khandelwal said.

Voting for the seven-phase 2024 general election, encompassing 543 constituencies, began on April 19 and concluded on June 1. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)