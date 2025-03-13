Union minister defends 3-language policy, gives example of 'multi-lingual' Sudha Murthy

Author and Rajya Sabha MP, Sudha Murthy, had recently given her support to the three-language policy outlined in the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP), citing herself as an example as a multi-lingual.

Speaking to the media, Murthy said, “I have always believed that learning multiple languages is possible, and I know seven to eight. I enjoy learning, and children can benefit greatly from it.”

Her endorsement of the NEP policy comes amidst rising tensions between the Tamil Nadu (TN) government and the Centre regarding the implementation of the NEP 2020 policy in TN.

No imposition: Pradhan

Meanwhile, Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, defending the three-language policy in Parliament said he asked Sudha Murthy how many languages she knew and he said she replied that she was Kannadiga by birth, learned English for her profession and also learned Sanskrit, Hindi, Odia, Telugu and Marathi.

“What is wrong with that? Who is imposing on Sudha Murthyji to learn this language? Nobody is imposing anything on anyone," Pradhan argued, accusing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of using the issue for political gains.

“This is a democratic society, and at times, you must be multi-lingual,” asserted Pradhan.

Further, Pradhan dismissed claims that the Central government is using language to divide Indian society. He asserted that the Centre under PM Modi would never resort to such tactics, labeling it a ‘sin’.

Congress hits back

Congress MP, Karti Chidambaram, dived into the language row and lashed out at the Centre’s stance on the three-language policy under the NEP. According to him, Tamil Nadu’s longstanding two-language formula with Tamil and English, is enough to serve its people beneficially.

Also, he added that Tamil preserves culture and identity while English connects people to the world of commerce and science. He emphasised that it should be a personal choice to learn a third language.

“There is no reason to make it compulsory. To thrust a third language upon us would be completely unacceptable, and the Union government must adopt a flexible approach in implementing its policies.” he added.

Another Congress MP, Jebi Mather, criticised the BJP’s approach towards the policy. She said, “The BJP must recognise that language is a sensitive and emotional issue. Anything that offends people's sentiments should not be encouraged. Dharmendra Pradhan is needlessly creating division in society.”

She said that the opposition stands for unity, citing it as the reason for walking out of the Parliament a day earlier. She also accused the BJP of having hidden motives while imposing the NEP.