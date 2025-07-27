CAT 2025 notification released: When is the exam and how to apply

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has officially unveiled the notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, the premier entrance examination for Master of Business Administration (MBA).

The examination will be held on November 30, 2025 (Sunday). It will be held in three sessions. Admit cards can be downloaded between November 5 and 30, 2025.

Those aspiring to study MBA from IIMs and other premier business schools across the country can register from August 1, 2025.

When registration opens and closes

Registration for CAT 2025 opens on August 1, 2025, at 10 am, and closes on September 13, 2025, at 5 pm. Aspiring students can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in for more information and completion of the application.

Also read: GPAT 2025: NBEMS announces results, check your score now

For SC, ST and PWD candidates, the fees of the examination will be Rs 1,300. For other categories, it is Rs 2,600. The candidate(s) will have to pay the fee once, irrespective of the number of IIMs and other institutes they apply to. Once paid, the fees will be non-refundable.

The test will be held in computer-based mode in around 170 cities of the country. The candidate can select up to five preferred cities during registration. The final allocation will be based on availability.

Also read: KEAM 2025 exam results cancelled by Kerala High Court

Graduates who meet the minimum academic requirements mentioned on the CAT website will be eligible to appear for the examination. However, each IIM has its distinct selection process and just meeting the eligibility criteria doesn’t guarantee that the candidates are shortlisted.

The CAT 2025 scores will be assessed by all 21 IIMs for admission to their post-graduate and fellow/doctoral programmes. The scores are also accepted by over 100 non-IIM institutions.

Also read: 3-language formula: 1.42 lakh Class 10 Karnataka students fail in Hindi this year

When will results be published?

Results of CAT 2025 are expected to be published in the first week of January 2026. Candidates shortlisted will receive further instructions related to interview and selection from the respective IIMs they applied to.