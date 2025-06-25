GPAT 2025: NBEMS announces results, check your score now

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 results today (June 25).

Candidates who appeared for the national-level pharmacy entrance exam can access their results on the official website natboard.edu.in. and nbe.edu.in.

GPAT 2025

The GPAT 2025 exam was conducted on May 25, and the provisional answer key was released on May 29. This is a national-level examination for the award of scholarship to qualified candidates seeking entry into the Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm) course.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their scores, ranks, qualifying status, and the merit list on the official website. Alongside the merit list, the individual GPAT 2025 scorecards will also be made available through a separate download link

The results will be published in the form of a merit list PDF, which will contain important details such as the names, application numbers, roll numbers, scores, ranks, and qualifying status of candidates.

How to download GPAT 2025 result?

The online GPAT merit list 2025 must include the names of candidates, roll number, application ID, scores (out of 500) and GPAT 2025 rank.

Steps to download GPAT 2025 result Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. Step 2: On the landing page, under the "Notices" section, look for the notification titled “GPAT 2025 Result PDF" Step 3: Click on the PDF link to open the merit list Step 4: Use your roll number to check your qualifying status Step 5: Save and download the GPAT 2025 result PDF for future reference

Cut-off percentiles

NBEMS has also announced the category-wise qualifying percentiles for GPAT 2025. Candidates must meet or exceed these cut-offs to be considered qualified for Mpharm admissions or scholarships.

Cut-off percentiles General / Ews: 50th percentile Obc / Sc / St: 45th percentile Pwbd (any category): 45th percentile

GPAT 2025 answer key

The results have been prepared based on the final answer key issued by NBEMS. Along with the provisional answer key, NBEMS also displayed the provisional answer keys of GPAT 2025 and invited objections from candidates on the payment of a RS 200 (non-refundable) processing fee per question.

The objection window opened on May 29 and closed on June 1 (3 PM). NBEMS said it will consider only paid challenges made during the stipulated time.

“The decision of the NBEMS on the challenges shall be final and no further communication shall be entertained. NBEMS shall not inform the candidates individually about the outcome of their challenges. Challenges or objections without a valid explanation or reference will not be considered and will be summarily discarded,” NBEMS said.

It added that subject experts will examine all the challenges and then prepare and display the final answer key. The result of GPAT 2025 will be based on the final answer key. “No claims pertaining to the difficulty level of a question shall be entertained,” NBEMS noted.

Exam overview

The GPAT is a national-level entrance examination in India conducted for admission into postgraduate pharmacy programmes such as M.Pharm. The exam also plays a key role in determining eligibility for scholarships and financial assistance for pharmacy graduates.

The GPAT is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and is a computer-based test (CBT) held annually. The exam lasts for three hours and assesses candidates on various subjects related to pharmacy, including Pharmaceutics, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Pharmacognosy, among others.