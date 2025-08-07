IIM Bangalore unveils India's first centre for private equity and venture capital

In a big boost for the alternative investment landscape, the Tony James Centre for Private Equity and Venture Capital was officially launched at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on August 6.

This initiative marks India’s first Centre of Excellence focusing on enhancing research, innovation, and collaboration in the private equity and venture capital (PEVC) sectors.

Flagship centre at IIMB

The establishment of the Centre was made possible through a generous endowment from IIMB alumnus, Mathew Cyriac, a notable figure in the investment domain and the Chairman of Florintree Advisors.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Cyriac and IIMB formalised the creation of the Centre, along with the naming of four classrooms after esteemed finance faculty members and the provision of scholarships for students enrolled in IIMB's Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Doctoral programmes.

The centre is named in honour of Hamilton Evans "Tony" James, the former President and COO of Blackstone, a global investment firm.

It aims to serve as a hub for top-tier research, education, industry collaboration, policy engagement, and talent development in the fast-evolving PEVC sector.

Leadership insights

At the launch event, numerous influential figures and industry veterans gathered to discuss the future of private equity in India.

Prof Sourav Mukherji, IIMB’s Dean, highlighted the importance of alumni contributions in promoting research within the institute, saying, “This philanthropic endeavor inspires students and alumni to advance indigenous research and foster a sense of responsibility toward the institute.”

IMB’s Director In-charge, Prof Dinesh Kumar, emphasised that "high-quality research is capital-intensive," and noted that the contributions from Cyriac would help attract and retain world-class talent, positioning IIMB closer to becoming a global research-led institution.

Prof Thampy, the Florintree Chair Professor of Private Equity and Venture Capital, shared insights on the Centre's vision. He stated that as the Indian economy matures, the role of private equity and venture capital will become increasingly crucial, requiring the development of high-quality talent to support this growth.

Need for innovation

Mathew Cyriac articulated the necessity for innovative and sophisticated investment strategies that align with the nuances of the Indian market.

He explained that the Centre is aimed not only at enhancing IIMB's reputation as a premier business school but also at creating a globally significant platform for industry engagement.

Vivek Pandit, a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, delivered the keynote address, pointing out that India currently holds only 2 per cent of global private capital deployment despite its potential to drive significant economic growth. He underscored that the Centre represents a blend of mentorship, philanthropy, and public-private partnerships, essential for boosting India's venture capital ecosystem.

In a reflective address, Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman of L Catterton India, spoke about the immense capital requirements needed to sustain India's long-term economic growth and highlighted the untapped potential of private equity in the country.

Private equity potential

Tony James, in a virtual address, expressed his honour in being associated with IIMB and emphasised the critical role that private equity plays in fostering economic growth.

He noted that India is on the cusp of a transformative journey in private equity, facilitating faster company growth and enhancing national competitiveness.

The launch of the Tony James Centre for Private Equity and Venture Capital is poised to catalyse thought leadership, talent development, and innovation in the industry, reinforcing IIMB's commitment to driving impactful research and collaboration within the finance community.

The event also celebrated the legacy of IIMB faculty members with the dedication of classrooms in memory of esteemed professors, acknowledging their enduring influence on generations of students.