Mumbai to host astronomy meet IOAA 2025, welcome students from 64 nations

Mumbai is set to host the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2025) from August 11 to 21, bringing together nearly 300 student contestants and about 140 mentors from 64 countries.

This marks the return of an international science olympiad to the city after more than a decade. The event is being organised by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), with support from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Department of Atomic Energy, said an IOAA press release.

Opening at JWCC, closing at NMACC

The IOAA will begin with a curtain raiser press meet on August 11 at the St Regis Hotel, Worli, followed by the official opening ceremony on August 12 at the Lotus Ballroom of the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC). The closing ceremony is scheduled for August 21 at the Grand Theatre of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The opening ceremony will feature Chief Guest Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and Guest of Honour Ajit Kembhavi, former Vice President of the International Astronomical Union. The closing event will host V Narayanan, Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO, and Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute and former Secretary of DAE.

Academic, cultural programme

IOAA 2025 will feature theoretical, observational, and data analysis exams, along with an innovative team competition, said the release. All main academic activities will be conducted at The Westin Powai Lake, where the student participants will also be housed. Leaders and academic mentors will stay at the St. Regis Hotel, where jury meetings and moderation will take place.

Beyond the competition, IOAA 2025 will offer cultural exchanges and collaborative events aimed at fostering scientific diplomacy and camaraderie among young astronomers from every inhabited continent.

First held in 2007 in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the IOAA was conceived to provide a global platform for high-school students with a keen interest in astronomy. Since then, the event has grown from 21 countries to over 60, including first-time participants from the Global South this year. India’s hosting of the 2025 edition underscores its increasing role in international science education and outreach.

Outreach and Impact

In addition to the competition, educational materials developed for IOAA 2025 will be shared through the International Astronomical Union’s Office of Astronomy Education in India. These resources aim to enrich astronomy curricula nationwide and inspire broader student engagement in the field, noted the press release.