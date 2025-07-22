TISS sparks row by cutting short tenure of 3 deans, interdisciplinary replacements

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai has replaced the deans of three schools before the end of the term without providing any explanation. In contravention of established practice, in two of these cases, the new dean appointed is outside of the school and the subject discipline.

‘Pliant representatives’

Deans play a critical role in the functioning of a university and are part of the Academic Council and Executive Council, the highest decision-making bodies of a university. The university is due to get a regular vice chancellor soon. Sources said the decision to replace the current deans, seen as an anti-establishment move, was made to have more pliant people in positions of authority when the new vice chancellor takes over.

Also read: DU UG admissions: Over 72,000 accept allotted seats, colleges approve almost 15,000 applications

While TISS is a private, deemed-to-be university, the Centre, in July 2023, gave itself power to appoint the chancellors and vice-chancellors of five such universities, including TISS, due to a change in the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. The change stipulated that “heads of deemed universities that receive 50 per cent more funds from the government than their own annual earnings will be appointed by the Centre”. The central government, therefore, has direct interference in key appointments of TISS, sources said.

The new deans

In an office order dated July 16, Officiating Registrar Narendra Mishra said, “The Competent Authority is pleased to appoint the following faculty as per the details of mentioned below with immediate effect until further orders…”

The new deans notified in the order, among others, are Professor Harshad Thakur as the Dean of the School of Media and Cultural Studies (SMCS), Professor P Gopinath as the Dean of the School of Education, and Dr Chetna Duggal as the Officiating Dean of the School of Human Ecology. They replaced former deans – Professors Shilpa Phadke, Disha Nawani, and Sujata Sriram, respectively. The Federal did not receive any response from the former deans when contacted.

Abrupt replacements

Sources said while Phadke’s term was to end in February 2026, Nawani’s was to end in August 2026. Sriram had been on an extension, along with some other deans. The office order did not clarify why their tenure was cut short without prior intimation.

Also read: PARAKH 2024 survey: Are national assessments hurting learning?

More importantly, the new Dean of SMCS – Harshad Thakur – has a background in MBBS, and no evident academic expertise in media or cultural studies. As per his biodata on the TISS website, Thakur has “completed his MBBS and MD (Preventive and Social Medicine - PSM / Community Medicine) from Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital, Mumbai.”

Mismatched disciplines

“Currently he is working as Professor with the School of Health Systems Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. He was Director at the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), New Delhi for 2 years from October 2019 to September 2021… He has been working with the TISS since last 20 years where he joined as Associate Professor during November 2000 and became Professor in 2008,” it further adds.

When contacted, Thakur refused to comment.

Also read: Delhi HC slams DU, orders regularisation of 2 ad hoc teachers

Similarly, the new Dean of Education – P Gopinath – is from the School of Development Studies. His biodata also did not reflect any work on education or teacher training.

“Dr Perumula Gopinath, Professor, has MA in Economics from Hyderabad University, MPhil from CDS (JNU) and PhD from TISS. His major publications are in the area of agrarian change…The broad areas of interest include Economic Development and particularly in issues related to rural transformation like rural industries, rural livelihoods (NRLM) and employment (MNREGA), watershed development interventions, unorganised labour, gender and development, evolution of financial institutions and issues of financial inclusion,” it said. Gopinath also refused to comment on the matter.

JNU example

When contacted, Vice Chancellor Manoj Kumar Tiwari said, “Ask the people who are making the appointments. I don’t know.” While refusing to go into why the terms of deans were being cut short, an official said, "It's an administrative position. Anyway, the National Education Policy (NEP) talks of interdisciplinarity. So even if deans are from outside the school, it doesn’t matter.”

Also read: Anna University issues notices to 141 engineering colleges, flags deficiencies

It did matter at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), however, where a similar controversy – at a much larger scale – had erupted a few years ago. Around 30 deans and chairpersons were appointed by violating the established practice of rotation and seniority. In the case of the Centre of Linguistics, the chairperson was appointed from outside the centre. The matter went to the Delhi High Court. In an order, the high court directed the university “to appoint chairperson from the Linguistics Centre itself in accordance with practice and law”.

Replaced deans-admin clash

Sources said that the former deans were at loggerheads with the TISS administration. In contrast, all three new deans have been part of various committees set up by the administration at different points.

Thakur has been part of ‘Nirantar: An Academy of Continuing Education Programmes (ACEP)’, and the CAS (Career Advancement Scheme) Screening Committee to “review the faculty eligible for CAS promotions”. Duggal was part of these two committees as well as the Women and Gender Development Cell and a Committee to identify the university topper for the Chancellor’s Gold Medal. Gopinath was a member of the Grievance Redressal Cell, twice.

Also read: Health concerns, space crunch challenge TN's ப-shaped classroom initiative

Controversies galore

TISS has been marred by controversy, big and small – from corruption to suppression of dissent – since 2023. Teachers say the current decision is just another indicator of the overall erosion of the university.

In April 2024, dalit PhD scholar Ramdas Prinisivanandan was suspended for two years for participating in a protest in Delhi under the Progressive Student Forum (PSF)-TISS banner. His activity was seen as “not in the interest of the nation". In August 2024, the university banned the Progressive Students Forum (PSF), affiliated to the Left-wing Students’ Federation of India, accusing it of “misleading students” and “defaming the institute”. The ban was ultimately lifted.

Last month, TISS asked Pro-Vice-Chancellor Shankar Das to step down. While the office order did not mention the reason, a Times of India report claimed that this was due to a complaint of financial irregularity filed against Das with the Chief Vigilance Commission.

Incidentally, Das’s co-authored study on “illegal migrants” to Mumbai was widely cited by BJP leaders Amit Malaviya and Kirit Somaiya in the run up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024, to argue that Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants were changing Mumbai’s social and political landscape.

‘TISS under attack’: Cong slams Centre

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed an FIR against 34 people in a mega medical education scam on charges of corruption. Among them was TISS Chancellor and former UGC Chairperson DP Singh.

“Over the past eleven years, the Modi Govt has made every effort to capture prestigious educational institutions. JNU, Delhi Univ, and Visva-Bharati Univ were the first targets. TISS is now under attack…” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X on July 8.

Watch| 'Campus Mothers' at IIT Kharagpur: Mental health fix or flawed move?

“The Education Ministry has taken over TISS only to leave it directionless and without governance, and to let corrupt persons run havoc there. The Chancellor needs to be dismissed urgently, and a Vice Chancellor must be appointed as soon as possible. And the Education Minister owes us all an explanation as to the reasons behind this sorry state of affairs in one of India’s most well known and sought after institutions,” he added.