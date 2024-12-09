Two levels of science, social studies: Is CBSE taking the right approach?

It's fodder for today's memes. Humanities graduates ask when they are going to use Avogadro’s Law at work, and science graduates wonder why they had to learn the minute details of the Boxer Rebellion by heart.

After all, why should students endlessly tussle with math or science if their interest and talent lies in history or political science? Or vice-versa?

While there seems to be no right or wrong answer to this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with a proposal. Students may have the option to choose from two levels of science and social studies – a basic and an advanced level – in Class IX and X. Some time back, such a leeway was given for mathematics.

While all stakeholders, from parents to teachers to educationists, agree that education should be stress-free and interest-oriented, there are mixed feelings on whether children should be allowed to 'wriggle' out of studying a ‘difficult’ subject.

Wary and cautious

At the outset, educationists and parents seem wary of the CBSE’s new proposal, set to take effect from 2026-27.

In step with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this option is aimed at easing academic pressure and enabling students to pour all their energies on subjects they are inclined towards and where their talents lie. However, there are no details on how this proposal will be rolled out as yet.

This two-level kind of learning, however, already exists in mathematics in the CBSE, under which students can opt for either the standard or advanced stream.

Manila Carvalho, Principal of Delhi Public School, Bengaluru East, is uncertain about the reasoning behind introducing two levels of learning in science and social studies.

“I can understand if they offering this option in math. It is generally accepted that some children find math difficult and have math phobia and to give this leeway may come as a boon for some children. But a lower level of science? How will two levels of papers in biology or political science, history and geography work?" she wondered while in conversation with The Federal.

Moreover, she pointed out, if you give two levels in everything, universities and jobs should also be prepped to accept these levels of learning.

Logistic nightmare

For Carvalho, it seems a logistical nightmare having to organise two sets of teachers for the students in each subject, considering the two levels of books, and to segregate students according to their levels in classes.

“CBSE needs to have orientation programmes and make schools, parents and teachers fully understand the concept properly before implementing it. Also, they need to work on the mindset of people for it to work and children need to be told clearly what kind of jobs will be available in the market if they pursue these options,” she said.

Swapna Aggarwal, a math teacher at DPS, Bengaluru East, however, feels the dual system in maths works very well for children. For example, when children take applied maths, which is a lower level of math offered in the 11th and 12th classes, they have a plethora of new-age, “well-paid” jobs to choose from such as data analysts and actuarial sciences, she told The Federal.

“There are some very good careers we probably have not heard off but are available to the younger generation today. Moreover, parents also encourage their children to take such subjects today. Everything is child-centric today and why shouldn’t it be?” she asked.

Change of heart

According to her, students who are 100 per cent sure they don’t want to go for engineering, NEET or commerce, need not be pressurised to take math.

“Most students undergo a lot of career counselling and they are very clear about the universities they are applying for and the subjects they want to take. Why should they waste their time breaking their heads over other subjects? Why not give them this option?” she observed.

However, Carvalho is uneasy about giving options to children who may end up “taking the easy way out”.

“I can understand CBSE is looking out for the mental health of adolescents and not wanting to put a lot of pressure on them. But, I believe, they really need to roll out a pilot project before they start implementing this option in full earnest,” she suggested.

According to Amarinder Kaur, a former educationist and mother of two teenaged sons, children change as they grow and their interests may differ. Her elder son, who had a phobia for math in lower classes, started to become interested in the subject later. So, how do you make provisions for such children whose interests change?

Career counselling

Reacting to this proposed new dual-system, Kaur said: “It cuts both ways. Some children genuinely struggle with math and science but we must remember, we are an aspirational nation and we always want more for our children. So, if you are offering a basic level in these subjects, CBSE has to implement it in the right spirit and not just drop it in the laps of children.”

“There has to be a maturity to approach these two levels in the appropriate manner and build that same thinking in colleges and in the market,” she added.

In her view, career counselling is critical here. It needs to be spelt out to children and parents what these choices can lead to. It’s especially crucial in smaller towns, where children depend on the schooling system to direct them on career choices, pointed out Kaur.

A point echoed by Nina Mukherji, who runs career counselling firm Career Smart. Calling the CBSE proposal a “progressive step”, she also pointed out that on the flip side, this move could obviously create a divide between students viewed as ‘weak and strong’.

Effective counselling becomes essential to help students make informed choices about how it can help them in making career choices without facing stigma, she added.

Experience with two levels of maths

What’s been the experience of parents and teachers with the two levels of maths?

Firstly, to set the record straight, students from the two levels of math share just one textbook. The same teachers handle them. While the topics are the same, a few, like calculus, are dropped for the lower level.

“The only difference between the two levels is that the level of questions is easier for students taking up basic math," said Agarwal. "They don’t get that many higher order thinking skill (HOTS) questions and it is more formula-based — more calculations with not too many twists and turns.”

In her view, the only difference she notices while evaluating a basic level math paper is the tendency not to expect too much from the student. “We check the paper with this ingrained feeling that the child has opted for basic maths, so he or she must be weak and scared. So, we are not very strict with our evaluation and give marks following the CBSE evaluation procedure,” pointed out Agarwal.

The students, when they sign up for basic maths, psychologically become very relaxed, thinking they will get an easier paper, she said.

“Actually, it’s the same textbook, more or less the same syllabus, and till month of January before the board exams, they have the same question paper at school level. They get the easier paper only at the board exam level,” she said.

'Good initiative'

For Agarwal, the introduction of applied math in higher secondary is a "good initiative".

Applied math, which is supposed to be a lower level of math compared to standard math offered in the 11th and 12th, is tailor-made for commerce students, said Agarwal.

“We don’t teach trigonometry, vector algebra or three-dimensional geometry. Instead, we give them stocks, shares, debentures, depreciation, utility bills, taxation, which a core math student does not study. It becomes easier for them since the topics are very well knitted with economics and business studies subjects. It opens up whole new career paths for them,” she added.

A boon and a bane

According to Agarwal, two levels in social studies and sciences will be a "boon".

“Every child is not the same, every child is unique, some very strong in science, some in humanities – there is enough career counselling happening now for students to know their strengths. I believe that f they can specialise in their area quicker they can be successful,” she reasoned.

To the fear that the children are not learning other subjects as they should, she said the basics of other subjects are taught alongside specialisation in select subjects.

In Kaur’s case, her elder son had a not-so pleasant experience with applied math. A student of Euro School in Bengaluru, he was the first batch of students to take up the advanced math stream in 2022.

“There was a lot of confusion since it was the first year of implementation. The teachers could not clarify their problems, there were mistakes in the 2022 question paper and his percentage dipped. But, he had taken math in higher secondary only to keep his options open and finally, it did not matter since he got admission into Srishti Manipal Institure of Art and Design," said Kaur.

Fuss over specialisation

It finally boils down to implementation, say educationists and parents alike. Besides avoiding creating 'weaker' and ‘superior’ levels, orientation and workshops are required to understand this concept better. Carvalho said the CBSE held a lot of workshops before rolling out two levels in math.

Educationists feel this kind of 'child-centric' education with a focus on diverse and interest-based learning is well aligned with NEP’s plan to eventually allow students in the future to pick one subject they want to specialise in.

Agarwal said children can soon specialise in a science or a social study subject like history. The basics in other subjects will be covered alongside, she added.

Many like Mukherji feel that specialisation will help students create a strong foundation in subjects that will help them when they take up STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses or sit for competitive exams. And, it will also pave the way for flexible and diverse learning.

But, questions still loom large on whether in this drive for specialisation, children will lose out on geting their basics covered in all other subjects.

In the times of fake news and social media, shouldn't a science student be well-versed in political science and history as well?