CBSE Class 12 results: 87.98% students pass exams, girls outshine boys once again

The pass percentage of the girls was higher than the boys in the CBSE 12 th board exam results, which were announced on Monday (May 13).

Girls have outdone the boys once again this year, said officials. For 91.52 per cent girls cleared the exam, 6.40 percentage points higher than the boys' pass percentage.

Nearly 87.98 per cent students passed the test this year, while last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent. "A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,16,145 students have scored above 90 per cent," an official said.

More than 1.22 lakh candidates have been placed in 'compartment'. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said.

This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.

(With inputs from agencies)