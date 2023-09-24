X’s India-South Asia government affairs head Samiran Gupta quits

The government affairs head (India and South Asia) of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Samiran Gupta, has resigned, says an update on his LinkedIn account.

Gupta joined X in February 2022 before Elon Musk acquired the company. He continued on his job even after Musk fired over 80 per cent of employees in India in November.

However, Gupta’s updated profile on LinkedIn shows that he served the company till September 2023.

News agency Reuters reported that Gupta was the most senior India employee for X. He was responsible for “key content-related policy issues” and “defending Twitter’s position with new policy developments and support in-country sales organization”, according to his LinkedIn profile.

According to Reuters, two sources confirmed Gupta’s resignation, which comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections amid the company’s court battle with New Delhi over content removal.

While Gupta was also unavailable to comment on the development, an email query sent to X elicited no reply.

(With agency inputs)