Why Toyota boss has apologised to Indian customers

Stating that it is “quite painful”, Japanese carmaker Toyota has apologised to Indian customers over a long wait time for delivery of its Innova HyCross and Fortuner models.

Recently, Innova HyCross set a “remarkable milestone” clocking sales of over 50,000 units since its launch in November 2022, according to the company.

The company is working on improving the situation, Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director – Sales-Service-Used Car Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) & Lexus said.

“This is very unfortunate for us that there are quite significant customer numbers that are on waiting, which is quite painful… I apologise to the customers for this one,” Asazuma told Times of India in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 3) after launching the mini SUV Urban Cruiser Taisor.

“We are not sleeping. Our factory is working three shifts for six days in a week and producing for 24 hours. We will continue to work as much as possible for (making) earlier customer deliveries,” he added.

The company said there is high demand for SUV and MUV models.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported its highest wholesale of 25,220 units in the month of February. In the preceding month of January, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly wholesales in India with 24,609 units.

Last month, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “With this month recording the highest monthly sales, we continue to witness rising demand coupled with good customer enquiries from across the regions. Notably, the SUV and MUV models are at the forefront of this demand surge, with the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, and Legender maintaining their leadership positions and significantly contributing to our growth story. Recently, Innova HyCross set a remarkable milestone clocking sales of over 50,000 units since its launch in November 2022, underscoring our focus on offering customers a choice of vehicle that fits their lifestyle and needs.”