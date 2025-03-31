Explained: UPI rule change, tax relief, and GST update from April 1

As the new financial year begins, a slew of financial and regulatory changes will come into effect from April 1, 2025. From updates in UPI usage to revised income tax slabs and GST compliance, these changes are set to impact millions of Indians. Here's a breakdown to help you stay ahead.

UPI number must stay active

The most immediate change affects UPI payments. If your mobile number linked to your UPI has been inactive, it’s time to update it.

"If you have an inactive number linked to UPI, then you cannot do payments through that number," warns the update.

This means seamless transactions could come to a halt if you don’t act before April 1. Make sure your UPI-linked number is active to avoid disruptions.

Pension scheme overhaul

In a significant shift for government employees, the old pension scheme will be replaced by the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

"If you are a union government employee and you worked 25 plus years, you will now get 50 per cent of your last 12 months average basic salary as a pension under the UPS," says the update.

This move will affect approximately 23 lakh central government employees, offering them better retirement benefits.

GST portal security changes

GST compliance is also tightening. From April 1, multi-factor authentication will be mandatory to log into the GST portal.

"You'll need more than just a password to log in," the video explains.

Additionally, old e-Way bills will be invalid beyond 180 days. Only fresh ones will be accepted after the new rules kick in.

Bank rules and income tax relief

Major banks like SBI, Canara Bank, and PNB are tweaking their minimum balance requirements. Customers are advised to check their balances to avoid penalties.

On the income tax front, there’s some relief: the time window to file updated returns has been doubled from two years to four.

Moreover, those earning up to ₹12 lakh annually will now have zero tax liability under the revised new tax regime.

"This is the revised tax slab," the narrator states, underlining a major win for middle-income earners.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)