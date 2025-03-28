UPI payments: How to send money instantly without internet

When UPI services went down recently, many users were left scrambling to make payments. But there’s a lesser-known trick that can help you send money even when your internet isn’t working. It’s called the star 99 hash method—and it could be a game changer during such digital blackouts.

This method uses a USSD code that works over a basic mobile network, not requiring WiFi or mobile data. The steps are easy, and all you need is your registered mobile number and UPI PIN.

Let’s walk you through how to make quick payments using this method the next time you face a UPI outage.

How it works

To initiate a transaction without internet, simply dial *99# on your mobile phone. This will launch the USSD interface for UPI services.

You’ll first be prompted to choose your bank account. If you have multiple accounts linked to UPI, select the one you wish to use for the transaction.

Next, select the type of transaction you want to make—this could be sending money or checking your balance.

Then, enter the recipient’s mobile number or UPI ID, followed by the amount you want to send.

Final step: UPI PIN

The last step is to enter your UPI PIN. This serves as an authentication for the transaction. Once you’ve entered the PIN, your payment will be processed instantly—without needing an internet connection.

This quick method is ideal for emergencies, power cuts, or when you're in a low-network area and still need to make a payment.

